Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Joshua, Maccelli, Matthews & Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road, 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday. However, a few takeaways will shape the conversation. A pair of healthy scratches, the return of the team’s top-line talent, and a few lingering structural issues all painted a picture of a team still finding its rhythm. Fans got a glimpse of what works, what doesn’t, and which players might be on the roster bubble.

As the team gets ready to face the Washington Capitals tonight, fresh questions arise: can Toronto contain Alex Ovechkin, who just scored his 908th goal, and how will Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs’ top line respond in a showdown against one of the NHL’s all-time scorers? But first, here’s a closer look at three storylines.

Item One: Are the Maple Leafs Already Losing Patience with Joshua and Maccelli?

Seeing Dakota Joshua and Matias Maccelli as healthy scratches against the Blue Jackets raised a fair question: Are the Maple Leafs already cooling on both? Neither has made a significant impact so far. Maccelli seems like the least natural fit—high-skilled but not the physical type the front office usually favours—and hasn’t found his rhythm in Toronto. Joshua hasn’t brought the same edge he showed with the Vancouver Canucks; the physicality that defined his game just hasn’t returned.

Dakota Joshua, Toronto Maple Leafs (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

These scratches line up with general manager Brad Treliving’s hints that he wants to tweak the roster without touching the star forwards. Given his no-movement clause, Morgan Rielly has pushed attention toward middle-tier pieces, and Max Domi, Brandon Carlo, and potentially Joshua and Maccelli are all in the rumour mill.

The decision to scratch Joshua and Maccelli felt less like punishment and more like an evaluation. If they don’t earn their place back in the lineup—and contribute when they do—they could shift from being “new faces” to “trade chips.” For a team fine-tuning its roster, these are the names that end up on the move.

Item Two: Matthews and Knies’ Return Gave the Maple Leafs a Needed Jolt

The best news from the Blue Jackets’ game was the return of Matthews and Matthew Knies. While Matthews’ impact was expected, the bigger surprise was how Knies and Nicholas Robertson altered the team’s attack. The Maple Leafs had needed more pace, more directness, and more pressure off the puck, and in the first period, it was visible: hard middle drives, quick support on entries, and a willingness to push defenders back.

Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Knies stood out with fast, purposeful plays that forced the opposition to react. On a two-on-one, he didn’t get the pass, but his speed forced the defence to sag, opening lanes. Robertson also jumped into the attack, generating a near-chance simply by driving the middle lane. Even with a touch of rust from missed games, their chemistry was evident, and the top line looked more dangerous.

By the end of the night, it was clear that when they find their rhythm, this line could provide the pace, pressure, and scoring chances the Maple Leafs have been missing. Robertson adds something to the line.

Item Three: Toronto’s Offensive Structure Still Needs Work

For stretches of Wednesday’s game, the Maple Leafs struggled to generate sustained pressure in the offensive zone. Too often, two forwards were stationary in front of the net while the play was higher, leaving them unable to jump on loose pucks or maintain effective cycles. That lack of movement contributed to Columbus holding an offensive-zone time advantage of over 2.5 minutes, exposing a structural weakness in the Maple Leafs.

Although Easton Cowan made errors, he’s still giving the Toronto Maple Leafs some movement in their offensive zone. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs needed closer support down low, quicker puck recoveries, and forwards moving into open space rather than waiting for rebounds. Matthews set an example late with relentless board battles and strong puck protection, but all three forward lines needed to replicate that commitment.

Once Toronto tightens spacing and supports the puck more effectively, it becomes a far more dangerous team. Right now, the structure is slightly off—enough to limit flow and momentum and keep the team from overwhelming defenders as they are capable of doing.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto hits the road to face the Capitals tonight, where all eyes will be on Matthews versus Ovechkin in what could be a memorable showdown. Can the Maple Leafs control Ovechkin? Can Matthews and his line keep their pressure high for a full 60 minutes?

As the season unfolds, keeping an eye on roster evaluation, offensive structure, and line chemistry will be critical. The Blue Jackets were a reminder: the Maple Leafs have talent, but they still need to click consistently. The next few games will show whether the team can build momentum or if adjustments are still required.