Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Blue Jackets – 11/28/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Connor Dewar — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Kevin Hayes — Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha

Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen

Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Danton Heinen

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Ryan Graves — Mathew Dumba

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Tristan Broz, Harrison Brunicke

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Kindel goes in for Broz, a forward

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Luca Pinelli — Sean Monahan — Cole Sillinger

Zach Aston-Reese — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Marchenko, a forward, will miss his third straight game; Olivier, also a forward, will miss his second straight.

