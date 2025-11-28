Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Blue Jackets – 11/28/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (11-6-5) at BLUE JACKETS (11-9-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Connor Dewar — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Kevin Hayes — Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen
Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Danton Heinen
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Mathew Dumba
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Tristan Broz, Harrison Brunicke
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Kindel goes in for Broz, a forward
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Luca Pinelli — Sean Monahan — Cole Sillinger
Zach Aston-Reese — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Marchenko, a forward, will miss his third straight game; Olivier, also a forward, will miss his second straight.
