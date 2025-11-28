Projected Lineups for Predators vs Blackhawks – 11/28/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (7-12-4) at BLACKHAWKS (10-8-5)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Reid Schaefer — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Justin Barron, Adam Wilsby

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Status report

Schaefer could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Predators may return to a conventional 12-forward, six-defenseman linep after going 11-7 in a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday; that will be a game-time decision, according to coach Andrew Brunette.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Oliver Moore — Colton Dach

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel

Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight

Scratched: Landon Slaggert, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

Burakovsky is likely to return after missing three games with an undisclosed injury … The Blackhawks could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Soderblom will make his first start since allowing nine goals on 31 shots in a 9-3 loss on Nov. 21.

