Projected Lineups for Predators vs Blackhawks – 11/28/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (7-12-4) at BLACKHAWKS (10-8-5)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Reid Schaefer — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Justin Barron, Adam Wilsby
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Status report
Schaefer could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Predators may return to a conventional 12-forward, six-defenseman linep after going 11-7 in a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday; that will be a game-time decision, according to coach Andrew Brunette.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Oliver Moore — Colton Dach
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Landon Slaggert, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)
Status report
Burakovsky is likely to return after missing three games with an undisclosed injury … The Blackhawks could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Soderblom will make his first start since allowing nine goals on 31 shots in a 9-3 loss on Nov. 21.
