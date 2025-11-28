Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Stars – 11/28/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (12-9-3) at STARS (15-5-4)

8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Nick DeSimone

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Dmitri Simashev

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Keller’s father died unexpectedly on Friday but the Mammoth captain will play because he wants to, Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. … Tourigny said the Mammoth have players with “bumps and bruises” and the lineup will be determined prior to puck drop.

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Kyle Capobianco — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Lian Bichsel — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)

Status report

