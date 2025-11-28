Why Comparisons Between the Sharks’ Celebrini and Sidney Crosby Are More Than Just Hype

In the world of hockey journalism, the phrase “generational talent” gets thrown around with enough frequency that it has started to lose its edge. Every few years, a new prodigy is drafted, and the immediate impulse is to measure them against the gold standard of the modern era: Sidney Crosby. Often, these comparisons are premature, based on fleeting flashes of skill rather than substantial evidence.

However, in the case of San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, the noise surrounding his comparison to the Pittsburgh Penguins captain isn’t just standard prospect hype. It is rooted in rare statistical benchmarks and, perhaps more importantly, endorsements regarding his character and approach to the game from the highest possible authority: Crosby himself.

While Celebrini is only just beginning to carve out his NHL path, the parallels to Crosby’s early career as a foundational franchise player are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Entering Rare Air

The most concrete evidence linking Celebrini to Crosby comes from a statistical milestone that few teenagers in league history have ever approached.

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Early in his sophomore campaign, the 19-year-old Celebrini hit the 30-point mark within his team’s first 20 games. To put that achievement into historical context, only two other teenagers in the annals of the NHL have accomplished that specific feat: Wayne Gretzky in 1980-81 and Sidney Crosby in 2006-07. (Mario Lemieux also hit the mark in 1984-85, though he missed significant time during that stretch).

When a young player’s production places them exclusively at a table with names like Gretzky and Crosby, it forces observers to take notice. Furthermore, Celebrini’s scoring pace early in his second season—accumulating numbers like 34 points in 24 games—bears a striking resemblance to the offensive output Crosby delivered during his rookie campaign in 2005-06. The numbers suggest that Celebrini’s offensive ceiling is precociously high.

The Crosby Endorsement

Statistical overlap is one thing; a qualitative assessment from the subject of the comparison is another. Sidney Crosby is notoriously measured in his praise, yet after training and skating with Celebrini, the Penguins captain offered significant commendation that validated the youngster’s potential.

What stood out to Crosby wasn’t just raw skill—something many high draft picks possess—but Celebrini’s “hunger” and “passion for the game.” Crosby highlighted the maturity of Celebrini’s all-around game at such a young age, noting that he is already an “incredible player.”

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Crucially for knowledgeable hockey observers, Crosby emphasized Celebrini’s dedication to the less glamorous side of the ice. He pointed out Celebrini’s defensive commitment and willingness to compete hard away from the puck. As Crosby noted, seeing a young offensive dynamo genuinely interested in the defensive side of the game is something every organization covets. It’s the hallmark of a center aspiring to win championships, not just Art Ross Trophies.

The View from the Shark Tank

Those inside the San Jose organization see the day-to-day traits that warrant elite comparisons. Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky identified “hockey sense” as the separator for Celebrini—an innate understanding of the game that often gets overlooked by young players solely focused on skill development.

This sentiment is echoed in the locker room. Teammate Vincent Desharnais, who has shared ice with both Crosby and Connor McDavid, described Celebrini as “special” as both a player and a person, noting his humility and constant drive to improve.

Like Crosby in Pittsburgh nearly two decades ago, Celebrini has been drafted onto a struggling team and immediately identified as a foundational pillar. He is already an alternate captain and is widely viewed as the future captain of the franchise, shouldering the burden of leading the Sharks out of their rebuild alongside fellow high-pick Will Smith. The organization is entrusting him with the same responsibilities Crosby shouldered as a teenager in Pittsburgh.

Brushing Off the Noise

Perhaps the most Crosby-like trait Celebrini possesses is his reaction to the comparison itself. Despite Crosby being his “childhood hero,” Celebrini has publicly downplayed the connections to legends like No. 87 and No. 99.

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini vies for the puck against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

“I don’t really want to hear about that. That’s not what’s important,” Celebrini remarked regarding the historical statistical comparisons. His focus remains fixed on the immediate challenge of helping San Jose take steps forward.

Crosby, who knows better than anyone the pressure of being a No. 1 pick on a rebuilding roster, has advised Celebrini to understand the process and try to enjoy it, despite the inevitable losses. It appears Celebrini is taking that advice to heart, demonstrating a competitive ambition focused on team improvement rather than personal accolades.

It is still early days, and injuries or development curves can alter any career trajectory. But given the statistical company he keeps, his mature two-way approach, and the endorsement of Sidney Crosby himself, Macklin Celebrini appears equipped to handle the weight of the expectations placed upon him.

