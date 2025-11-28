Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Sharks – 11/28/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (10-12-2) at SHARKS (11-10-3)

4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Jake DeBrusk

Conor Garland — David Kampf — Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander

Jiri Patera

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Kevin Lankinen, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status reportNeither team held a morning skate. … Lankinen, a goalie, did not accompany the Canucks for the start of their four-game road trip because of personal reasons. … Demko has been unavailable the past six games, but the goalie is on the trip.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, John Klingberg

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

Celebrini didn’t skate during Sharks practice on Thursday due to maintenance but will play. … Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he hopes to get Skinner and Misa back at practice next Tuesday. Both forwards skated on their own on Thursday.

