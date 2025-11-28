Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Sharks – 11/28/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (10-12-2) at SHARKS (11-10-3)
4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Jake DeBrusk
Conor Garland — David Kampf — Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander
Jiri Patera
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Kevin Lankinen, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status reportNeither team held a morning skate. … Lankinen, a goalie, did not accompany the Canucks for the start of their four-game road trip because of personal reasons. … Demko has been unavailable the past six games, but the goalie is on the trip.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, John Klingberg
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
Celebrini didn’t skate during Sharks practice on Thursday due to maintenance but will play. … Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he hopes to get Skinner and Misa back at practice next Tuesday. Both forwards skated on their own on Thursday.
