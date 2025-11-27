NHL Rumors: O’Reilly & Canadiens, Jarry & Oilers, Sherwood Being Traded

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens might be the frontrunner for Ryan O’Reilly. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers continue to be linked to different goaltenders, the latest being Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kiefer Sherwood seems to understand that he’s being traded by the Vancouver Canucks and thanked the team for the opportunity he was given. Finally, Craig Conroy is getting an extension with the Calgary Flames.

Canadiens Linked to Ryan O’Reilly

LeBrun also reported on TSN Insider Trading while talking about the future of veteran center Ryan O’Reilly: “Montreal Canadiens are among the teams that I am told that have interest, what is the price tag for Ryan O’Reilly? A 1st RD pick plus an “A-level” prospect to get into the conversation for Ryan O’Reilly.”

Related: NHL Rumors: Hughes & Maple Leafs, Kane Trade, Oilers and Binnington

As for other Predators who might be on the move, David Pagnotta reports that Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault are up for a fresh start if the situation is right. Pagnotta noted that as much as they love living and being in Nashville…are both open to the possibility of going to a legit contender.

Oilers Linked to Tristan Jarry, Fighting For Pickard

ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported on Wednesday that the Edmonton Oilers were kicking tires on Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Weekes wrote, “I’m told 2X @NHL All-Star and @penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry is among the goalies drawing significant interest as a potential option for the @EdmontonOilers, keep in mind he played in Edmonton with the Oil Kings.”

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Not everyone is in love with the idea. While the Oilers were exposed again in a blowout loss to Dallas, raising urgency for change, moving one question mark for another is not what the Oilers are looking to do. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard continue to struggle, but Jarry has been anything but consistent.

Jarry has been strong this season, but his career has been marked by ups and downs and a recent stint in the minors. The Oilers would also have to make the money work. Not only that, but the Oilers players are reportedly fighting a goalie change. According to Frank Seravalli, the team explored the option of calling up Connor Ingram coming out of their recent road trip. The Oilers players reportedly stepped in, voicing their support for Calvin Pickard.

Kiefer Sherwood Seems to Know a Trade Is Coming from Canucks

It sounds as though forward Kiefer Sherwood is aware he’s probably being traded by the Vancouver Canucks in the immediate future. Canucks president Jim Rutherford confirmed in an interview on Tuesday that Sherwood is likely on the move as the team aims to get younger and recoup assets for veterans, especially those on pending UFA deals.

Sherwood said he was hoping to sign an extension in Vancouver, but understands now that’s unlikely. “I guess it’s just part of the gig,” he noted. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity they gave me… When I signed here, I felt like it was a good opportunity for me to grow, and I’m very thankful for every opportunity that management, the team and the coaching staff have given me.”

As per Elliotte Friedman:

“The immediate watch is Kiefer Sherwood. Excellent start, absolute heater (28.6 shooting percentage), competes hard, playoff-style skillset, salary everyone can handle. Ultimately, the Canucks will decide how fast they move, but if anyone could go quickly, it’s the feisty winger.”

Conroy Set to Sign with Flames

Friedman also reported on Wednesday night that the Calgary Flames are set to announce an extension for general manager Craig Conroy.

“Hearing tonight that the Calgary Flames and GM Craig Conroy are making progress on a contract extension. Been a lot of conversation about this locally the last few days…not sure when it will be finalized, but we are headed to that conclusion.”