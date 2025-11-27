Will Borgen’s Road to the New York Rangers 

Hailing from Minnesota, Will Borgen pursued his NHL dream and worked his way into the best league in the world. Known for his strong defensive positioning and reliable hockey sense, Borgen is now competing at Madison Square Garden for the New York Rangers. Borgen’s story is full of twists, grit, and possibility, like aspiring players around the world.

Borgen’s Foundation

Born on Dec. 19, 1996, in Moorhead, Borgen’s hockey journey began at a young age. He attended Moorhead High School, which is known for its strong hockey program. This is where he developed his skills, and his leadership blossomed.

He was the team captain, and as a right-shot defenseman, his rise did not go unnoticed. In 2015, the Buffalo Sabres selected him 92nd overall. It was a moment that confirmed his promise. Yet, he didn’t turn pro right away; instead, Borgen decided to compete in the NCAA.

St. Cloud State and Team USA

In 2015, Borgen enrolled at St. Cloud State University and was named to the 2015-16 National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) All-Rookie Team. During his college career, he became a key player, scoring five goals and adding 36 assists through 106 games. The hallmark of his collegiate career was his defensive prowess, and he took home the NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year award in 2018.

Borgen also represented his country in 2016, winning a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships. Two years later, Borgen was a part of Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. After excelling in college and on the international stage, it was time to turn pro.

Arriving in the AHL and NHL

In March 2018, Borgan signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Sabres. Almost immediately, he stepped into the professional ranks with the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League (AHL).

He made his AHL debut late in the 2017-18 season and finally made his NHL debut on March 26, 2019, suiting up for the Sabres against the Ottawa Senators. He didn’t get many outings for Buffalo, playing only 14 games over two seasons. But, night after night, he proved his reliability in the AHL, racking up more than 100 games. In 2021, the door to a new chapter opened.

Borgen Joins Seattle Kraken

A fresh opportunity came to Borgen when he was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 Expansion Draft. In January 2022, he scored his first NHL goal against the Vancouver Canucks. The 2021-22 season saw his workload increase, and he played 36 games and logged eight points. In 2022-23, he broke out, playing all 82 regular-season games and recording 20 points, including three goals. Borgen backed this up with 25 points in 2023-24, his best point total to date.

Will Borgen, seen here with the Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In April 2023, Seattle stunned the defending champions, the Colorado Avalanche, 3-1 in the Kraken’s playoff debut. Goals flowed freely in a thrilling series that saw 37 goals across seven hard-fought games. In the end, the Kraken held their nerve to claim victory.

In the second round, they faced the Dallas Stars in another seven-game series, but this time the Stars bested the Kraken. Borgen was a consistent presence throughout those playoff games, gaining experience in high-pressure encounters. In the 14 games, he tallied three points, including one goal.

Borgen Joins the New York Rangers

The Rangers strengthened their roster by acquiring Borgen, along with 2025 third- and sixth-round draft picks in December 2024, when they traded him to the Kraken for Kaapo Kakko, the 2019 second-overall pick and a skilled player. Borgen hit the ground running in New York, playing 51 games and recording four goals and nine assists. He also showcased his defensive game with 80 blocks, 73 hits, and recorded the most ice time of his career.

His performance was rewarded with a five-year contract extension in January. In 19 games this season, he has a goal and two assists. Through years of consistency, hard work and grit, Borgen has forged a name as a defender coaches can trust. He is currently on injured reserve and listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.