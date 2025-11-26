Oilers Reportedly Have Significant Interest in Penguins’ Tristan Jarry

The Edmonton Oilers have been involved in their fair share of speculation over the last couple of weeks, considering they have had inconsistent goaltending and can’t find a way to put a win streak together, and reports seem to be coming out every day about them being connected to someone new. Recently, they were linked to St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Binnington, but earlier today, they were linked to Pittsburgh Penguins’ Tristan Jarry.

👀 I’m told 2X @NHL All-Star and @penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry is among

the goalies drawing significant interest as

a potential option for the @EdmontonOilers , keep in mind he played

in Edmonton with the Oil Kings.#HockeyX pic.twitter.com/gDcqv6TOBO — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 26, 2025

Jarry, who is 30 years old, has played seven games this season, winning five of them, while posting a 2.60 goals-against-average (GAA), a .911 save percentage (SV%), and a 4.8 goals-saved-above-expected (GSAX). The veteran has 300 games played in his career, where he has won 157 of them, posting 22 shutouts, and a 2.75 GAA with a .909 SV%.

As mentioned by Weekes in his report, Jarry has already played in Edmonton before, having spent time in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Edmonton Oil Kings over parts of four seasons between the 2011-12 and 2014-15 campaigns.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner continue to struggle, it’s no surprise the Oilers continue to get linked to new goaltenders. If they want a chance to turn things around and make another deep playoff run, they need to make some changes, so the fact that they seem to be getting aggressive on the trade front is a positive sign.

How Would a Trade Work?

Jarry is signed through the 2027-28 season and has a $5,375,000 cap hit. The Oilers would need to find a way to free up that amount of cap space to make a deal work, which shouldn’t be overly difficult. Moving out both Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak gives them $5,350,000 to work with, and they could make some other roster moves to be able to afford him.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind here. The Penguins likely don’t want to bring in another goaltender, so the Oilers would have to trade Skinner elsewhere. On top of that, Jarry does have some trade protection with a 12-team no-trade list, but considering he is likely comfortable returning to Edmonton, having some history in the city, that shouldn’t come up as an issue.

After all that, it is a matter of convincing the Penguins to move on from Jarry. They could have interest in moving a goaltender, considering they have three who are NHL-ready, but they won’t just give one away.

Realistically, the Oilers would have to give them Kulak, Maxim Berezkin, and a conditional first-round pick for Jarry. If the Penguins end up retaining somehow, the deal likely includes a second-round pick or a prospect like Quinn Hutson or Beau Akey.

Either way, it seems as though the Oilers have finally become aggressive on the trade front and want to make some moves. After Skinner’s recent struggles, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get moved and for the Oilers to make a change between the pipes.

There seems to be smoke behind a potential move, but nothing seems imminent at this point. For now, fans will just have to stay tuned and see if anything comes of the speculation.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.