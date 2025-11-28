Projected Lineups for Kings vs Ducks – 11/28/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (11-6-6) at DUCKS (14-8-1)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTTV, Victory+
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Adrian Kempe
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Trevor Moore
Joel Armia — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Joel Edmundson
Brian Dumoulin — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Samuel Helenius
Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Warren Foegele (undisclosed)
Status report
Foegele, a forward, left practice early on Thursday, but coach Jim Hiller did not have an update afterward. “That’s never a good sign when you don’t finish practice,” Hiller said. … Helenius, a forward, returned to the lineup on Monday for the first time since Oct. 18 and played 3:25 in the 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators.
Latest for THW:
- Revisiting the Los Angeles Kings’ Trade for Kevin Fiala
- 7 Best Active NHL Players to Never Be Captain
- NHL Morning Recap – November 25, 2025
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Ville Husso
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Drew Helleson
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)
Status report
Husso could make his season debut after Mrazek made 23 saves in a 5-4 loss to the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. … Dostal, a goalie, is day-to-day after being unavailable against the Canucks.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 27, 2025
- Canucks Defeat Ducks 5-4 in Fast-Paced Pacific Division Battle
- Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Ducks – 11/26/25