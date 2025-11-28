Projected Lineups for Kings vs Ducks – 11/28/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (11-6-6) at DUCKS (14-8-1)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTTV, Victory+

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Adrian Kempe

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Trevor Moore

Joel Armia — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Samuel Helenius

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Warren Foegele (undisclosed)

Status report

Foegele, a forward, left practice early on Thursday, but coach Jim Hiller did not have an update afterward. “That’s never a good sign when you don’t finish practice,” Hiller said. … Helenius, a forward, returned to the lineup on Monday for the first time since Oct. 18 and played 3:25 in the 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators.

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Ville Husso

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Drew Helleson

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)

Status report

Husso could make his season debut after Mrazek made 23 saves in a 5-4 loss to the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. … Dostal, a goalie, is day-to-day after being unavailable against the Canucks.

