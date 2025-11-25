NHL Morning Recap – November 25, 2025 

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking the seven NHL games that were played on Nov. 24, 2025. Which includes a showdown between Adam Fantilli and Alex Ovechkin. As well as the Utah Mammoth taking on the Vegas Golden Knight in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

BLUES 2 at RANGERS 3

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary

P1 17:36 Dylan Holloway (6) from Philip Broberg (6), Colton Parayko (7)

P3 18:45 Brayden Schenn (4) from Pavel Buchnevich (7), Justin Faulk (7)

New York Rangers Goal Summary

P2 10:06 Vincent Trocheck (4) from Jonny Brodzinski (2), Adam Fox (17)

P3 0:40 Alexis Lafreniere (5) from Vladislav Gavrikov (6), Will Cuylle (7)

P3 8:56 Adam Edstrom (2) from Gavrikov (7), Fox (18)

BLUE JACKETS 5 CAPITALS 1

Capitals Defensemen Critical in 5-1 Win Over Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary

P3 5:50 Denton Mateychuk (5) from Brendan Gaunce (1), Jake Christiansen (1)

Washington Capitals Goal Summary

P1 6:05 Jakob Chychrun (7) from Ryan Leonard (6), Hendrix Lapierre (5)

P2 16:29 Tom Wilson (12) from Aliaksei Protas (8), Justin Sourdif (2)

P2 19:45 Chychrun (8) from Wilson (11)

P2 19:57 John Carlson (5) from Alex Ovechkin (11), Sourdif (3)

P3 4:05 Martin Fehervary (2) from Connor McMichael (9), Carlson (16)

FLYERS 0 at LIGHTNING 3

Tampa Bay Lightning center Jake Guentzel is congratulated after he scores a goal for a hat trick against the New Jersey Devils (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary

P1 15:34 Brandon Hagel (10) from Emil Lilleberg (3), Nikita Kucherov (13)

P2 16:00 Anthony Cirelli (9) from Hagel (11), Kucherov (14)

P3 19:45 Hagel (11) from Kucherov (15), Cirelli (7)

RED WINGS 3 at DEVILS 4

Devils Defeat Red Wings in Heavyweight 4-3 Victory

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P1 16:33 – Alex DeBrincat (11) from Patrick Kane (9), Moritz Seider (12)

P2 1:30 – James van Riemsdyk (2) from Andrew Copp (8), Emmitt Finnie (6)

P3 10:12 – Dylan Larkin (13) from Lucas Raymond (17), Seider (13)

New Jersey Devils Goal Summary:

P1 12:54 – Timo Meier (7) from Stefan Noesen (2), Nico Hischier (11)

P1 17:58 – Hischier (7) from Jesper Bratt (17), Meier (10)

P1 19:04 – Cody Glass (4) from Luke Hughes (12), Connor Brown (2)

P2 8:38 – Brown (6) from Dawson Mercer (8)

PANTHERS 8 at PREDATORS 3

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 0:11 – A.J. Greer (5) from Carter Verhaeghe (9), Seth Jones (10)

P1 5:42 – Evan Rodrigues (6) from Uvis Balinskis (3), Sam Reinhart (7)

P1 11:31 – Jesper Boqvist (3) from Gustav Forsling (11), Reinhart (8)

P1 15:46 – Sam Bennett (5) unassisted

P2 1:24 – Forsling (1) from Mackie Samoskevich (9), Brad Marchand (12)

P3 4:52 – Greer (6) from Verhaeghe (10), Balinskis (4)

P3 8:33 – Reinhart (13) from Rodrigues (6), Aaron Ekblad (5)

P3 12:49 – Verhaeghe (3) from Greer (3)

Nashville Predators Goal Summary:

P1 6:52 – Filip Forsberg (9) from Luke Evangelista (9), Roman Josi (5)

P1 10:32 – Fedor Svechkov (1) from Ozzy Wiesblatt (3), Tyson Jost (2)

P3 2:11 – Nick Blankenburg (2) from Michael Bunting (7), Erik Haula (8)

SENATORS at KINGS

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P3 10:49 – Fabian Zetterlund (3) from Nikolas Matinpalo (3), Nick Jensen (5)

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P3 5:31 – Warren Foegele (4) from Joel Armia (6), Joel Edmundson (8)

P3 13:50 – Brandt Clarke (3) from Edmundson (9), Corey Perry (6)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1 at MAMMOTH 5

Logan Cooley’s 4-Goal Night Lifts Mammoth Past Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P2 5:24 – Ivan Barbashev (8) from Jack Eichel (20), Braeden Bowman (2)

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 14:54 – Dylan Guenther (9) from Logan Cooley (8), Nate Schmidt (8)

P1 16:11 – Cooley (10) from Guenther (8), Schmidt (9)

P3 4:19 – Cooley (11) unassisted

P3 15:41 – Cooley (12) from Ian Cole (8) – empty net

P3 17:43 – Cooley (13), unassisted – empty net