NHL Morning Recap – November 25, 2025 

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.
All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps
Today, we will be looking the seven NHL games that were played on Nov. 24, 2025. Which includes a showdown between Adam Fantilli and Alex Ovechkin. As well as the Utah Mammoth taking on the Vegas Golden Knight in the late game.
All that and more in the Morning Recap.
BLUES 2 at RANGERS 3
St. Louis Blues Goal Summary
P1 17:36 Dylan Holloway (6) from Philip Broberg (6), Colton Parayko (7)
P3 18:45 Brayden Schenn (4) from Pavel Buchnevich (7), Justin Faulk (7)
New York Rangers Goal Summary
P2 10:06 Vincent Trocheck (4) from Jonny Brodzinski (2), Adam Fox (17)
P3 0:40 Alexis Lafreniere (5) from Vladislav Gavrikov (6), Will Cuylle (7)
P3 8:56 Adam Edstrom (2) from Gavrikov (7), Fox (18)
BLUE JACKETS 5 CAPITALS 1
Capitals Defensemen Critical in 5-1 Win Over Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary
P3 5:50 Denton Mateychuk (5) from Brendan Gaunce (1), Jake Christiansen (1)
Washington Capitals Goal Summary
P1 6:05 Jakob Chychrun (7) from Ryan Leonard (6), Hendrix Lapierre (5)
P2 16:29 Tom Wilson (12) from Aliaksei Protas (8), Justin Sourdif (2)
P2 19:45 Chychrun (8) from Wilson (11)
P2 19:57 John Carlson (5) from Alex Ovechkin (11), Sourdif (3)
P3 4:05 Martin Fehervary (2) from Connor McMichael (9), Carlson (16)
FLYERS 0 at LIGHTNING 3
Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary
P1 15:34 Brandon Hagel (10) from Emil Lilleberg (3), Nikita Kucherov (13)
P2 16:00 Anthony Cirelli (9) from Hagel (11), Kucherov (14)
P3 19:45 Hagel (11) from Kucherov (15), Cirelli (7)
RED WINGS 3 at DEVILS 4
Devils Defeat Red Wings in Heavyweight 4-3 Victory
Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:
P1 16:33 – Alex DeBrincat (11) from Patrick Kane (9), Moritz Seider (12)
P2 1:30 – James van Riemsdyk (2) from Andrew Copp (8), Emmitt Finnie (6)
P3 10:12 – Dylan Larkin (13) from Lucas Raymond (17), Seider (13)
New Jersey Devils Goal Summary:
P1 12:54 – Timo Meier (7) from Stefan Noesen (2), Nico Hischier (11)
P1 17:58 – Hischier (7) from Jesper Bratt (17), Meier (10)
P1 19:04 – Cody Glass (4) from Luke Hughes (12), Connor Brown (2)
P2 8:38 – Brown (6) from Dawson Mercer (8)
PANTHERS 8 at PREDATORS 3
Florida Panthers Goal Summary:
P1 0:11 – A.J. Greer (5) from Carter Verhaeghe (9), Seth Jones (10)
P1 5:42 – Evan Rodrigues (6) from Uvis Balinskis (3), Sam Reinhart (7)
P1 11:31 – Jesper Boqvist (3) from Gustav Forsling (11), Reinhart (8)
P1 15:46 – Sam Bennett (5) unassisted
P2 1:24 – Forsling (1) from Mackie Samoskevich (9), Brad Marchand (12)
P3 4:52 – Greer (6) from Verhaeghe (10), Balinskis (4)
P3 8:33 – Reinhart (13) from Rodrigues (6), Aaron Ekblad (5)
P3 12:49 – Verhaeghe (3) from Greer (3)
Nashville Predators Goal Summary:
P1 6:52 – Filip Forsberg (9) from Luke Evangelista (9), Roman Josi (5)
P1 10:32 – Fedor Svechkov (1) from Ozzy Wiesblatt (3), Tyson Jost (2)
P3 2:11 – Nick Blankenburg (2) from Michael Bunting (7), Erik Haula (8)
SENATORS at KINGS
Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:
P3 10:49 – Fabian Zetterlund (3) from Nikolas Matinpalo (3), Nick Jensen (5)
Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:
P3 5:31 – Warren Foegele (4) from Joel Armia (6), Joel Edmundson (8)
P3 13:50 – Brandt Clarke (3) from Edmundson (9), Corey Perry (6)
GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1 at MAMMOTH 5
Logan Cooley’s 4-Goal Night Lifts Mammoth Past Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:
P2 5:24 – Ivan Barbashev (8) from Jack Eichel (20), Braeden Bowman (2)
Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:
P1 14:54 – Dylan Guenther (9) from Logan Cooley (8), Nate Schmidt (8)
P1 16:11 – Cooley (10) from Guenther (8), Schmidt (9)
P3 4:19 – Cooley (11) unassisted
P3 15:41 – Cooley (12) from Ian Cole (8) – empty net
P3 17:43 – Cooley (13), unassisted – empty net