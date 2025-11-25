3 Things the Bruins Should Be Thankful for in 2025

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it’s a time of giving thanks. For the 2025-26 Boston Bruins, there is plenty to be thankful for. To be sitting at the top of the Atlantic Division this time of year was unexpected, but how they got this far is what’s to be thankful for.

What to Be Thankful For

Morgan Geekie

It is nice to see a player get the opportunity that they deserve and see them shine with it. When the Bruins signed Morgan Geekie to his first contract (two years, $4 million), the goal was to give him more opportunity. In his final season with the Seattle Kraken (2022-23), Geekie was averaging 10:27 of total time on ice. A player with his skill set deserves more opportunity, and he’s gotten that with the Bruins.

Geekie thrived in his first season with the Bruins, scoring 17 goals and 39 points. While he wasn’t a top-line player, he became the perfect complementary piece. Until now. Geekie has now become a focal point of the Bruins’ relentless attack, as he was the first 30-goal scorer not named David Pastrnak since the 2022-23 season to help give the Bruins a boost last season. The questions you began to ask yourself were, “Was it a fluke year?” or “Is this the start of something special?” Needless to say, it’s the start of something special.

Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

Geekie has been stellar for the Bruins once again and is proving that the 2024-25 breakout was no fluke. He has scored 17 goals this season and is on pace for 58. Most notably, he is scoring them in different ways. Whether it’s a one-timer on the power play or a deflection from standing in front of the net, Geekie is lighting the lamp.

Since Jan. 1, 2025, Geekie has scored the most goals in the NHL (42) and is currently tied with Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead. The Bruins have needed a running mate behind Pastrnak, and they finally have one in Geekie.

Special Teams Improvement

The Bruins are not the strongest team during five-on-five play. They have a Corsi for percentage and expected goals for percentage below 50%. However, they’ve found themselves competitive within games. A lot of that can be attributed to their elevated special teams play from a season ago.

The 2024-25 season was horrendous for special teams play. Their power play ranked 29th (15.2% success rate), and the penalty kill 24th (76.3% success rate). If you aren’t going to be a strong five-on-five team, elevating special teams play is a must. Hiring Steve Spott to run the power play was a home run decision for the Bruins. He previously worked with the Dallas Stars, and that’s a team that had a top ten power play for the three seasons he was running it.

The Bruins have seen their power play become a factor. It is not as predictable as last season, and there is plenty of movement when they have the man advantage. They are more mobile, creative, and have that firepower to capitalize. This season, the Bruins’ power play ranks fourth in the league with a 25.6% success rate. That’s already 10% better than a season ago.

The Bruins have also spent the most time on the penalty kill (156:19). With their defensive structure, they’ve been stellar on the penalty kill and sees them ranked 11th in the league (83% success rate).

The Bruins have been a delight to watch, and their special teams play has been a huge reason for that.

Marco Sturm and His Accountability

Newly hired head coach Marco Sturm is the perfect coach for this team. The one thing that he has been known for is accountability. Whether you’re a veteran, have a letter on your sweater, or are a rookie, you are held to the same standard. If you aren’t on the bus, it’ll be made clear.

Sturm has never been a coach to throw his players under the bus. Instead, he’s openly critical of their play and wants them to be better and excel within his system. He was critical of forward Casey Mittelstadt, who sat out for a game after a poor showing against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 18. Mittelstadt responded and popped off for seven points in nine games before being out with an injury. Sturm has also not been shy to bench the top line, either, and has been critical of defenseman Mason Lohrei.

“That’s the goal: Having him [Lohrei] out there and be a little bit different when he comes back,” Sturm admitted. “Watching from upstairs, watching some other players and what they do well and what they do wrong. It’s a learning process for him right now, and that’s why we do it.”

Lohrei sat upstairs for five games, and sitting paid dividends with four points in four games. It’s just comforting to see Sturm demand the best out of his players, and the team has collectively bought into the system and what they are trying to accomplish. It’s a 360-degree shift from last season, where they looked lost with no identity.

Plenty to Be Thankful For

Bruins fans will always be thankful for Pastrnak and goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Geekie has been a blessing, and his dynamic scoring presence was needed in a major way. The Bruins’ special teams coming through has helped them win games and make them a tough out every night. General manager Don Sweeney nailed the hiring of Sturm, and the team is reaping the benefits because of it.