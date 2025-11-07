Bruins’ Second Line Providing Added Boost During Winning Streak

The Boston Bruins have a lot of good going for them. After a six-game losing skid, the Bruins have rattled off four wins in a row. They are playing a better brand of hockey and that’s despite being without their top line center in Elias Lindholm. This leads to the good thing for this team. In the wake of the injury, the Bruins have another line they can count on, and it’s led by Pavel Zacha.

Sturm Praising the Second Line

Depth is important in the game of hockey. If you are a one line team, it is extremely hard to win. Not impossible, though. When the Bruins lost Lindholm to a lower-body injury, there were questions as to who would answer the bell. The top line has seen its adjustments with Marat Khusnutdinov sliding into the role and exceeding expectations. However, it is the Zacha line that has helped deliver.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The line of Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, and Viktor Arvidsson has been able to provide enormous depth. Also, it came with a good response. After the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 18, head coach Marco Sturm opted to healthy scratch Mittelstadt. The healthy scratch sparked a fire, as Mittelstadt has seven points in his last nine games. Furthermore, Zacha has recorded a point in 73% of the Bruins games this season and Arvidsson has four goals in his last six games. According to Sturm, it all starts with Zacha down the middle.

“I always think the centerman is always the motor and always the brain on any line”

“I think he took that since he’s back on center –– I think he took that line to another level.”

Originally, Mittelstadt was the man in the middle, but since switching Zacha to center, it’s allowed the line to thrive and has seen Zacha become more of a line driver.

When on the ice, they have been buzzing. A spark has been ignited within that line, and their impacts on the ice have been well noted.

Their Impacts on the Ice Are Huge

It has been eight games since this team has truly taken off. Once Mittelstadt returned to the lineup against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 21, he slotted back to the wing and let Zacha take the center position. Since that point, that line has been the Bruins’ best and has been a major bright spot in the lineup.



Deployment has been key for this line, and Sturm has gotten this line to draw better matchups. They’ve been starting mainly in the neutral and defensive zones to start their shifts. Evidently, it has worked because the Bruins are controlling the pace of the game with them on the ice.

As a trio, they are out attempting the opposition 93-82, which is good for a 53.14 Corsi for percentage. Furthermore, they are controlling the expected goals share 59.23% of the time on ice and have outscored the opponents 5-2. This line has been opportunistic and is constantly buzzing in the offensive zone.

Zacha has been essential in the faceoff circle, winning 62% of his draws and has been a responsible two-way center. Also, he played the big hero by scoring the game-winning goal against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 6. Arvidsson has been the most opportunistic Bruin, as he has 2.07 individual expected goals for and has scored four goals. Mittelstadt simply looks more comfortable on the wings and has been able to use his speed and playmaking creativity to his advantage.

This line has been stellar to watch and a big blessing to this lineup as a whole.

Depth Is Important

The Zacha line has brought tremendous depth to the lineup, and it’s a breath of fresh air. It is good when you have a reliable line behind David Pastrnak that can be counted on for goals. It has been crucial to the Bruins’ winning streak, and it’ll be fun to see how much it continues.