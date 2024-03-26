7 Cool Things About Jumbo Joe Thornton

Joe Thornton, who is often affectionately referred to as “Jumbo,” is one of the NHL’s most iconic figures. Over his three-decade career, he was renowned for his exceptional skill, leadership, and enduring passion for the game. Throughout his long NHL tenure, Thornton etched his name into hockey history with remarkable achievements and contributions.

From his early days as the first overall pick in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins to his role as a seasoned veteran with multiple accolades, Thornton embodied the spirit of hockey and left an indelible mark on generations of hockey fans worldwide. This post will look at seven cool things about him, although there are far more than these.

Cool Thing One: Jumbo Joe: The Origin of Thornton’s Unique Nickname

Jumbo Joe Thornton earned his unique nickname early in his hockey career for two reasons. First, he carries an imposing stature and huge skills on the ice. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing over 220 pounds, Thornton’s physical size created a formidable presence in the NHL.

Second, his hometown of St. Thomas, Ontario, further adds to the significance of the nickname. St. Thomas was home to Jumbo the Elephant, a beloved circus elephant in the late 19th century. There’s a statue of Jumbo in St. Thomas. The connection between Thornton and the legendary elephant was an easy link and deepened the meaning of the nickname “Jumbo Joe.” It came to symbolize both his physical presence on the ice and his roots in his Ontario hometown.

Cool Thing Two: Two-Team MVP & Assist King Thornton Wins Hart Trophy

Thornton rightly gained a reputation as one of the best passers in NHL history. With over 1,100-career NHL assists, he stands among an elite group of players renowned for their playmaking abilities. His transformative 2005-06 season, during which he captured the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, solidified his status as an assist expert.

Interestingly, Thornton became the first and only Hart Trophy winner to play for two different teams – the Bruins and the San Jose Sharks – during the same season. Throughout his career, Thornton consistently showed extraordinary passing abilities, leading the league in assists during numerous seasons. While he doesn’t look the part, he was an amazingly gifted playmaker.

Cool Thing Three: Jumbo’s Trophy Case – Thornton’s Impressive NHL Awards

Thornton’s NHL career is adorned with several prestigious awards and accolades. Among his notable achievements, he earned both the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Memorial Trophy during the 2005–06 season. His outstanding career spanned 1,714 regular season games and his impressive totals of 430 goals and 1,109 assists rank him seventh all-time in assists, 14th in points with 1,539, and seventh in games played.

Additionally, Thornton was selected to the All-Star Game four times and represented Canada as an Olympic gold medalist in 2010. Despite his many accomplishments, the Stanley Cup was the one prize that eluded Thornton throughout his career. His only appearance in the Final came in 2016 with the Sharks, who fell in six games to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cool Thing Four: Thornton’s Heart for Hockey and Reluctant Retirement

Thornton’s deep love for the hockey and his unwavering passion to compete at the highest level were evident throughout his 24-season NHL career. When he retired, he was the last active player who played during the 1990s. His longevity and dedication to the sport were unparalleled.

Joe Thornton, Owen Nolan, Patrick Marleau (The Hockey Writers)

Hockey wasn’t just a paycheque for Thornton; it was a fundamental part of his identity and character. The announcement of Thornton’s retirement marked the end of an era defined by his joy of competition, the camaraderie of teammates, and the adoration of fans.

Thornton’s competitive spirit and desire to contribute to his team’s success were key factors in his reluctance to retire. Ultimately, he dragged out the announcement of his retirement until October, 2023. At that point, it became obvious that there seemed to be no other choice. In that reluctance, Thornton’s mixed emotions included nostalgia, uncertainty, and a longing to hold onto the familiar rhythms of his life as an elite athlete. Who would be surprised if he didn’t wind up playing a few more seasons with Davos in Switzerland?

Cool Thing Five: The Swiss Connection – Thornton’s Affinity for Switzerland

Thornton’s decision to make Switzerland his offseason home speaks to the deep connection he has with the country. Having become a naturalized American citizen in 2009, he later obtained a Swiss passport. His ties to Switzerland extend beyond just the sport. His return to HC Davos in 2020-21 for a third stint before he joined the Toronto Maple Leafs underscores the enduring relationship he holds with the country and its culture.

Beyond the rink, Switzerland holds personal significance because it was where he first met his wife, Tabea Pfendsack, during his initial tenure with HC Davos as a young player. Over the years, they have built a life together, celebrating many years of marriage and starting a family. For Thornton, Switzerland represents a place where his roots are deeply planted, shaping both his personal and professional life.

Thornton’s decision to spend time in Switzerland not only provides him with a familiar and comforting environment but also perhaps the chance to continue his hockey future. He regularly works out in the Vaillant Arena in Davos and has noted he wouldn’t mind playing again in the Swiss league. Thornton’s bond with Switzerland has been a constant part of his hockey life.

Cool Thing Six: Musical Bond – Thornton’s Friendship with Gord Downie

The friendship between Thornton and Gord Downie, who was the lead vocalist of The Tragically Hip, began in 1997 when Thornton was drafted first overall by the Boston Bruins. The Bruins were the team beloved by the Downie brothers. Their friendship blossomed over a shared love of music, with Thornton proudly declaring his favorite band to be The Tragically Hip.

San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

As their connection grew, Thornton became a close friend of the Downie brothers, particularly Gord. The two shared deep conversations about music and hockey. As their friendship deepened over the years, Thornton became a trusted confidant for Gord as the singer’s health began to decline. Their mutual respect and fondness for each other were evident in the heartfelt moments they shared, such as walks around Gord’s Toronto neighborhood.

Their bond strengthened as Thornton engaged with Gord in long conversations during the final months of Downie’s life. One of Gord’s songs, “Safe is Dead,” was inspired by Thornton’s words. They shared a deep connection and a genuine friendship through both happy and challenging times.

Cool Thing Seven: A Sharks Legend – Thornton’s Enduring Legacy in San Jose

Finally, Thornton’s legacy with the Sharks is legendary. As the Sharks’ all-time leader in assists with 804, he played a key role in driving the team’s offensive success. His 1,055 points rank second (to Patrick Marleau) in Sharks history.

Thornton embodied the Sharks’ identity and values on and off the ice. He earned admiration from fans and teammates alike. With 1,104 games played for the Sharks, Thornton ranks third in franchise history. In his time with the team, his remarkable consistency has solidified his status as one of the NHL’s elite players. Thornton’s legacy in San Jose remains one of the cornerstones of the franchise’s history.

The Bottom Line for Thornton as an NHL Player

As a hockey writer covering the Maple Leafs, my experience with Thornton came through his single season with the Blue & White. What stood out the most was his infectious joy for the game, his unwavering mentorship of young players, and his remarkable ability to maintain a balance between hockey and life.

Regardless of the team’s performance, Thornton remained the keeper of positivity, celebrating victories and lifting spirits after losses. His resilience and calm perspective showed that a hockey player could embody more than just on-ice success. Thornton epitomized the importance of friendship, camaraderie, and enjoying the journey alongside teammates.

Thornton’s uplifting way made him not only a great player but also a joy to be around in the locker room. He was just one of the guys.