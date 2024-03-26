Canucks’ Filip Hronek Reportedly Rejects Massive Extension Offer

The Vancouver Canucks have been a strong team this season and are poised to make a deep playoff run this season. They are currently atop the Pacific Division with 10 games left and their focus will be on winning a Stanley Cup after making a splash at the 2024 Trade Deadline. They brought in Elias Lindholm with hopes that he could bolster their offensive production, as well as Nikita Zadorov who they hoped could stabilize their defensive play. With those acquisitions as well as the rest of their lineup producing at a strong pace, they are considered one of the Stanley Cup favourites entering the postseason.

Related: Canucks’ Rebuilt Defence & Goaltending Have Led to Contention

While the offseason isn’t a main focus for the Canucks just yet, they will have to soon shift their focus to re-signing some of their players on expiring contracts. One player they have to re-sign is pending restricted free agent defenceman Filip Hronek, who has exploded offensively this season and maintained a strong defensive game while being a huge contributor to the Canucks’ success. With five goals and 40 assists for 45 points through 72 games this season, Hronek shattered his career-high in assists and points and has established himself as a top defender with the Canucks alongside Quinn Hughes.

Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the Canucks having to soon shift their focus on bringing back Hronek, there was a report from Luke Fox of Sportsnet that Hronek rejected a massive eight-year extension worth $6.5 million per season, with the belief being that he and his team think they could receive a larger payday on the open market. While the Canucks have most of, if not all the leverage heading into contract negotiations, it seems like Hronek could be willing to hold out for a bigger deal either with an offer sheet from another team or could hold out until the Canucks are willing to pay him over $7.5 million per season.

What Teams Could Offer Sheet/Target Hronek?

Hronek is a solid defender who the Canucks will try and re-sign. However, if negotiations go sideways and Hronek begins to consider other teams, there are more than a few suitors for him in free agency. Teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Boston Bruins are always willing to spend big and improve their defensive lineup, but I don’t think any of those three would be willing to give up draft compensation with an offer sheet. For any of those teams to bring him in, it would have to be via trade, and I don’t see the Canucks moving him unless a massive offer comes their way.

Realistically, if Hronek is willing to hold out for a contract north of $7-7.5 million per season, there are a few teams who could easily afford him. Rebuilding teams like the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, and Arizona Coyotes will all have the money to give Hronek what he wants, but I doubt he wants to play for anything other than a contender.

Realistically, I can see either the Detroit Red Wings looking to bring him back, or the Carolina Hurricanes making sense as a team looking to continue bolstering their defensive lineup in hopes of pushing for a Stanley Cup. They have the money to offer sheet Hronek and might have the assets to pull off a trade if they want to push the extension to that eighth year instead of just seven.

At the end of the day, I think the Canucks will find a way to bring Hronek back. He will have to drop his price to stay in Vancouver, but I don’t see a world where he doesn’t re-sign with the Canucks. I would predict an eight-year extension worth $7.25-7.5 million per season for Hronek, which keeps him below Hughes’ cap hit of $7.85 million. For now, the Canucks need to focus on trying to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history and put the extension discussions on the backburner so it doesn’t become a distraction in the postseason.