Canucks’ Rebuilt Defence & Goaltending Have Led to Contention

On March 25, 2023, the Vancouver Canucks were 32-34-5, good for 69 points. Fast forward a year later, and they are 45-18-8 and a full 29 points better in the standings. They have also allowed 75 fewer goals, and hold a plus-60 goal differential, light years better than the minus-24 they were carrying last season. While the structure that head coach Rick Tocchet and his assistants Adam Foote, Sergei Gonchar, and Mike Yeo have preached since the beginning of the season has helped turn that around, the defence corps that general manager Patrik Allvin rebuilt in the offseason and at last year’s trade deadline has made a huge difference as well. Oh, yes, a healthy Thatcher Demko (for the most part) and a beyond-capable backup in Casey DeSmith have helped too.

Basically, the Canucks have surprisingly transformed from a borderline playoff hopeful to a contender in a very short time, thanks in large part to their defence and goaltending.

Full Season of the Filip Hronek – Quinn Hughes Super Pairing

Last season, the Canucks only had the services of Filip Hronek for four games before he was shut down due to injury. But this season, he has played 71 games so far and most of it has been riding shotgun with probable Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes. He has been the ying to Hughes’ yang, the two-way defenceman that fans have always wanted to be paired with their superstar, similar to what Cale Makar has in Colorado with Devon Toews. Both of them can move the puck with aplomb and start rushes whenever they see fit.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Hughes-Hronek pairing has played 1,042:30 together at five-on-five and holds a gaudy 56.47 Corsi for percentage (CF%). The Canucks have also outshot the opposition 509-464, outscored them 68-42, generated 226 high-danger chances, and scored 42 high-danger goals when they have been on the ice. Suffice it to say, this duo has dominated most teams this season and has been the driving force on the blue line for the current first-place team in the NHL.

As for individual stats, Hronek has followed up his 38-point career season in 2022-23 with another career-high 45 points and is holding a plus/minus rating of plus-33 (another career-high). His CF% is also quite impressive, boasting a 53.7 as of this writing. Hughes, meanwhile, is leading all defencemen with 80 points so far on the strength of 13 goals and 67 assists – four points better than the 76 he put up last season, and three points ahead of the aforementioned Makar.

Ian Cole’s Veteran Presence & Shotblocking

Moving to the new additions in the offseason, Ian Cole was brought in on a one-year deal to add a veteran Stanley Cup-winning presence to the blue line and improve the penalty kill. He has done both this season with his savvy leadership in the dressing room and willingness to throw his body in harm’s way, not only when a man down but at even strength as well. He has never been on a team that has missed the playoffs, and that streak will continue this season as the Canucks are only a few wins away from clinching a berth in the dance for the first time in a long time. Looking back at his quote during training camp, it seems he had a crystal ball or something.

“I’ve been very fortunate through my career to be on a lot of really good teams … A lot of playoff games, a lot of long playoff runs. And as a player that’s getting a little bit older, age 34 now … you want to be on a good team. So a lot of people may say: ‘Oh, then why’d you pick Vancouver?’ I think that this team is a lot better than people give them credit for. I think that this team has a lot better roster that people give them credit for. And I think that with the right guidance — with Toc and the coaching staff that we have — I think we have the ability to surprise some people.”

Ian Cole, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks have done exactly that this season. Prognosticators – including The Hockey Writers – predicted the current leaders of the NHL to either miss the postseason or just barely make it via a wild card spot. Well, they only need one more win to hit the century mark for the first time since 2014-15 and are going into the postseason as a Stanley Cup contender, something that hasn’t been uttered in Vancouver for over a decade. Cole has been a huge part of that ascent with his team-leading 147 shot blocks, mentorship to young defencemen Hughes and Juulsen, and overall reliable presence in front of Demko and DeSmith.

Despite Playing Only 29 Games, Carson Soucy Has Made an Impact

Arguably the biggest addition in the offseason on defence was Carson Soucy. Unfortunately, he has only been available for 29 games thanks to two long-term injuries. But when he’s been in the lineup, he’s provided the Canucks with quiet and reliable play at both even strength and on the penalty kill. While he’s not the grizzled vet Cole is, he’s another big defender who has brought stability to the defence core and a long reach to the PK. His impact has clearly been felt, as the Canucks’ record with him in the lineup is still an impressive 22-4-3. I don’t think that’s a coincidence – the team is better with him patrolling the blue line.

Nikita Zadorov Has Added Size & Snarl to the Defence

Allvin further upgraded his defence corps with 6-foot-7 Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames in November, and it didn’t take long for him to fit into the mix. With his addition, the Canucks only have one defenceman under 6 feet (Hughes at 5-foot-10), and all of them (except maybe Tyler Myers) aren’t afraid to throw the body and bring pain to anyone that enters the defensive zone. Zadorov in particular has never been shy about delivering nasty bone-crushing hits to the opposition and he’s already made his presence known to a few while wearing the blue and green or black and yellow at Rogers Arena.

Zadorov has also added some offence with five goals and 12 points in 44 games so far – including a two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens on March 21 where he showcased his mobility and willingness to jump into the play. Of course, he’s improved the penalty kill as well with his obvious long reach and shot-blocking skills. All in all, he’s been yet another astute addition to the defence by Allvin and Jim Rutherford.

Emergence of Noah Juulsen

We can’t end this article without talking about Noah Juulsen. While he wasn’t acquired by the current regime, he’s been moulded by Tocchet, Foote and Gonchar and has become an underrated part of this defence. Because of injuries to Soucy, Cole, and Myers throughout the season (mostly Soucy), he has played 52 games so far and has not looked out of place in the NHL. The 26-year-old Surrey native has made it difficult to take him out of the lineup even when everyone is healthy. That’s how solid he’s been whenever he’s suited up for Foote’s squad.

When former top prospect Olli Juolevi was traded to the Florida Panthers for Juulsen, I don’t think anyone thought he would ever become a legitimate part of the Canucks. But here he is, a sizeable contributor to a team that is currently fourth in the NHL in goals against and in the conversation as one of the best defensive teams in the league. Yes, he was a bit of a liability at the beginning of the season, but after tutelage from Foote, Gonchar, and Cole, he has now become a quiet defender in his own zone and a massive part of the penalty kill where he blocks a ton of shots (83 as of this writing). He has also brought significant physicality with 159 hits so far – 60 more than the next closest defender, Zadorov.

Casey DeSmith: The Best Backup Since Cory Schneider

Finally, there’s DeSmith, the understudy to Demko. Looking back over the years, I can’t think of a better backup since Cory Schneider was the tender of record behind Roberto Luongo. He has provided the Canucks with solid goaltending whenever he’s been in the net (taking away that debacle in Minnesota on Feb. 19) and with a record of 11-5-6 has given them 28 points in the standings.

Casey DeSmith Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Currently, DeSmith is the Canucks’ de facto starter until Demko returns from an injury he sustained against the Winnipeg Jets on March 9. While that turn of events raised the panic level a bit in Canucks Nation, he has done his level best to lower it with his recent performances. Since taking over the crease, he has a 3-1-1 record and has won his last three starts. The Canucks have played airtight defensively in front of him, and he has made the saves that he needs to make, coming away with a 2.20 goals-against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (SV%). Basically, he’s quelled any fears of a collapse during Demko’s absence and in turn, has the confidence of everyone should he need to be called upon in the playoffs.

Canucks’ Back End Is Ready for the Playoffs

With the defencemen and solid backup added in the offseason, the Canucks are ready for the grind of the playoffs. Ideally, DeSmith won’t see the net, but you never know what could happen over the next three months. I don’t think the Vegas Golden Knights were expecting to use two goaltenders last year when they won the Stanley Cup, but they did and while Aidan Hill ultimately got the glory, without Laurent Brossoit’s five wins, the story likely would have had a different ending.

The Canucks’ upgraded defence is big, mean and structured, and well-built for the playoffs ahead. It’s the first time in a long time that I am confident in saying, they have a legitimate chance of winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.