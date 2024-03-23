Canucks’ 4 Potential 2024 First Round Playoff Opponents

The Vancouver Canucks hold a 44-18-8 record through 70 games, sitting first in the Western Conference and the Pacific Division. Additionally, they are tied for second in the NHL with 96 points.

The organization is heading back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season. According to MoneyPuck, the Canucks have a 100% chance of making the playoffs. Additionally, they have a 9.8% chance of making the Stanley Cup Final, the highest percentage in the Western Conference. The first step in making the Final is getting past the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They have four potential matchups, which depend on where the club is seated and their opponents. The Canucks have an 82.5% chance to win the Pacific Division, while they have a 17.1% of dropping to the second seed in the division. Nonetheless, their playoff opponent is still to be determined. Here are four potential first-round matchups.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are the most likely opponent for the Canucks in the first round, with a 50.4% chance of capturing the second wild card spot. With a 37-25-7 record, they are two points behind the third seed in the Pacific Division and five points out of the first wild card spot.

The Golden Knights will be the toughest first-round matchup for the Canucks. Although the organization is struggling this season, they are the defending Stanley Cup champions and made multiple moves this season to improve their roster. With Mark Stone on long-term injured reserve, the club used their cap space to add forwards Tomas Hertl, Anthony Mantha and defenceman Noah Hanifin. Stone could return for Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs, improving their roster.

The Canucks and Golden Knights have split the season series 1-1 with two games remaining. The Canucks will get a better feeling of the club in the final two games in April. The team could gain some confidence heading into their likely playoff matchup.

Along with their new additions in Hertl, Mantha and Hanifin, the club is led by Stone, Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault, Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo. Meanwhile, Adin Hill and Logan Thompson have split starts this season. The group has top-end talent and Cup-winning experience, giving the Canucks a tough test in the first round. However, if Vancouver can beat them, they’ll gain confidence before moving on.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have a 96.5% chance to make the playoffs, with a 64.1% chance to clinch the third seed in the Pacific Division and a 23.7% chance to clinch the second wild card spot. The club has a 36-22-11 record with 83 points. The two squads will play each other if the Canucks drop to the second seed in the Pacific Divison, while the Kings are in third, or if the Kings fall to the second wild card spot and the Canucks remain as the top seed in the Western Conference.

The teams are 1-1 in their season series, with the Kings winning 5-1 in their first matchup and the Canucks winning 2-1 in the second. The clubs play two more times, with the next matchup on March 25 and the last on April 6.

The Kings have had ups and downs throughout the season, seeing a slump in late December and throughout January, where they had two wins out of 16 games. However, the club has stayed the course, led by veterans and Cup winners Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty, as well as Adrian Kempre, Kevin Fiala, Qinton Byield, and Trevor Moore helping out offensively, Cam Talbot has held his own in net. A series between the two teams won’t be as exciting as some of the other potential matchups, based on Los Angeles’ play style.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild hold a 34-28-8 record and sit five points out of the second wild-card spot. The club has a 9.9% chance of claiming the second wild card spot, while they have a 9.5% chance to make the playoffs.

The Canucks and Wild could have a very entertaining series, as the last game between the two teams had 17 goals. The Wild won 10-7 in that game and won the second game between the two clubs 2-1. Meanwhile, the Canucks won 2-0 in the first meeting between the two organizations. Interesting note for the Canucks, Thatcher Demko did not start a single game against the Wild this season.

The Wild have 12 games to make the playoffs. The club is led by Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello. The two clubs last faced off in the play-in round during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as the Canucks won 3-1.

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators are sitting in the first wild card spot with a 41-25-4 record and 86 points. They are five points ahead of the Golden Knights with a 79.3% chance of clinching the spot, while they’re seven points behind the Dallas Stars for the third seed in the Central Division, with a 9.5% chance to clinch.

There are only two ways the Canucks face off against the Predators in the postseason. Either the Canucks keep the first seed in the Western Conference, and the Predators drop to the second wild-card spot, or the Canucks lose the first seed to one of the Central Division teams, and Nashville holds on to the first wild-card spot.

The Predators are the best playoff matchup for the Canucks based on the season series. The Canucks swept the series between the two clubs, winning 3-2 in the first matchup and following up with two 5-2 wins over the Predators. However, the Predators are one of the hottest teams in the NHL. With Juuse Saros in net, Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly and Gustav Nyquist producing up front, and 2020 Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi leading the blue line, the club will likely finish in the first wild card spot.

Canucks First-Round Opponent Could Be Difficult

With the Canucks closing in on a playoff spot, the organization first round opponent could make things difficult. Playing against the defending Stanley Cup champions in Vegas will be a good test and could lead to more confidence. However, the Golden Knights will be their toughest matchup due to their winning experience and new additions. Meanwhile, the Kings may end up being a slow series for fans, unless the Canucks figure out how to expose their system. A series against the Wild would be entertaining, but one the Canucks should be able to win. Meanwhile, the club swept their season series against the Predators, and they might be the Canucks easiest matchup. The St. Louis Blues are also in the race but have a 5.9% chance of making the playoffs.