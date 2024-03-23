Oilers’ Hyman Going for 50th of Season Against Maple Leafs

Zach Hyman‘s potential milestone against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, adds a compelling narrative to Saturday night’s Hockey Night in Canada matchup. The storyline on any other night between Edmonton and Toronto might have been Connor McDavid vs. Auston Matthews. But, as Hyman looks to score 50 goals on the season and can do so with two against his former team, Oilers fans and Maple Leafs Nation will be watching closely.

Related: McDavid & Matthews Face Off As Hart Trophy Race Heats Up

For each side, there’s a different feeling associated with the milestone. For Oilers fans, it’s an exclamation point on the statement that Hyman might be one of the best free-agent signings in the NHL in the past decade. For Leafs fans, watching Hyman score 50 in person will sting. At the very least, it will be a bittersweet taste for Leafs Nation.

"If you things right every day, good things are going to happen."



Zach Hyman speaks as he's looking to hit 50 goals in his hometown tonight vs. the Maple Leafs. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/qtY1YMmGwd — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 23, 2024

Hyman’s potential to reach 50 is a storyline that may overshadow the game itself. Amidst a career year and on pace for an impressive 58 goals, Hyman remains humble about the possibility, emphasizing his priority of securing a win for the Oilers, particularly in Toronto, where they’ve faced difficulties in the past.

Hyman Will Have Plenty of Fans in the Building

For Hyman, reaching this milestone on familiar ground holds significant personal significance. When asked who would be in the stands to support him, he said he didn’t know how many friends and family would be there, only that it would be a lot. And, of course, there are always a few fans in every city who are happy when a former player moves on and does something incredible.

“It’s kind of cool to go into the game and you have an opportunity to do that,” Hyman said. He added, “Obviously it would be special, but I’m not focused on it.” Still, this is an opportunity to silence doubters and prove his naysayers wrong. His free-agent contract isn’t the albatross some Toronto fans wanted people to think it was. In fact, it’s among the best bargains in the NHL. Notching 50 in front of those naysayers is just icing on the cake if the Oilers can pick up a win.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The anticipation surrounding the game is palpable, with Oilers fans eager to witness Hyman’s pursuit of history. As the first of Hockey Night in Canada’s doubleheader, the stage is set for a memorable evening. Hyman knows he might not get there tonight, but if he does, expect a considerable ovation.