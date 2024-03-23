Berkly Catton – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Berkly Catton

2023-24 Team: Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Date of Birth: January 14, 2006

Place of Birth: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 163 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: First Year Eligible

Berkly Catton is an excellent center prospect who has had a phenomenal draft season, and it all began with a dominant performance in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup back in the Summer. Catton captained Team Canada to a gold medal finish, leading the tournament in goals (eight) and points (10) in just five games. He has carried that momentum into the WHL wonderfully this year, giving him a chance to hear his name very early on draft day.

Catton excels in all facets of the game, with no glaring weaknesses whatsoever besides his lack of size. He is excellent on his edges which more than makes up for his average top speed, allowing him to blow by opponents with clever routes and pure agility. Catton is so slippery in fact that he draws a ton of penalties at the junior level, which he can often capitalize on as the motor that runs his team’s top power play unit.

Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Larry Brunt)

He’s a great passer and his strong foundation of puck skill allows him to release passes from spots that most prospects can’t even imagine while still being in control. He makes a ton of tough plays look routine in traffic where defenders have to be ready for him to either deke through them or catch their attention for long enough to pass to an open teammate.

He’s been excellent as a center despite his size so far, winning a ton of faceoffs and checking really consistently as a top-line pivot for the past two seasons. Catton works hard defensively and wins a ton of puck battles through timing and consistency rather than pure size or strength so I think he’s got a real chance to be a center in the NHL when all is said and done.

Catton has been a major offensive leader for the Spokane Chiefs for the past two seasons, and is even one of the top players in the WHL so far this season. Be prepared to hear a lot of Zach Benson comparisons in the lead up to the drafts they’re both undersized WHL forwards with a ton of offense in their draft years. I like Benson’s compete level and hockey sense quite a bit more than Catton’s and I’d offer Logan Cooley as a more comparable prospect, at least as a draft year prospect.

As I’ve alluded to, the only thing that will really hold Catton back on draft day is his size. The NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau measured him at just a hair under 5-foot-11, which would be quite small for an NHL center. While there’s always a chance he moves to the wing as a pro, I do think he competes well and has a good skill set to be an NHL center someday if he can build up enough strength.

The only other thing I’d mention about Catton’s projection is that nothing about him screams “elite”. He’s excellent at everything but there isn’t that one trait that really pops out at you when you watch him play. For Cole Eiserman it’s the shot, with Ivan Demidov it’s the hands, with Cayden Lindstrom it’s the compete level. That may limit Catton’s ultimate ceiling as an NHL player, though I do expect he’ll be a really great pro player.

Catton was drafted first overall back in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft and was excellent right off the bat. He scored 55 points in 63 games as a rookie last season who was put right into the deep end as Spokane’s first line center, which was the second highest total on the team.

This year, he has taken his scoring to a whole new level, with 113 points through 66 games. That is a points per game rate of 1.71, which is a higher scoring rate than Zach Benson played at in the 2022-23 season (1.63 PPG). Catton is currently fourth in WHL scoring and third in goal scoring. His ability to put up points this year despite the lack of support on his team is downright remarkable, with only three of his teammates projected to reach 50+ points.

Some people bring up Catton’s absolutely massive ice-time (he plays Nathan McKinnon-type minutes most nights) as a reason for his production to be less impressive but I just don’t buy it. This is not a strong Spokane team, but Catton has willed them to the WHL playoffs this season. If he can push them through a round or two of the playoffs, then watch out for Catton on draft day because he could rise even further.

Berkly Catton – NHL Draft Projection

I think Berkly Catton is a near-lock as a top-10 pick this year, with room to rise if he has a good showing in the WHL playoffs. He’s a great center prospect and I think the questions around his size will be less significant than they were with someone like Benson in last year’s draft. Benson went 13th in a stronger draft class so I think that’s pretty much the latest Catton could go this year.

Quotables

“The team that takes Catton is getting a play-driver that can do much with the puck, and you won’t be disappointed. Don’t make the same mistake teams did by passing over Zach Benson last year.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“His game features a level of nuance and understated efficiency, resulting in play constantly moving in a positive direction. His physical tools aren’t elite, but his mind is. Catton doesn’t waste his opportunities often, playing the game like a tactician.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

Strengths

Excellent skating

Goalscoring

Great skill set for an NHL center

Creative passer

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Filling out his frame a bit (will come with age)

NHL Potential

I see Catton becoming a really good top-six forward in the NHL, with no real weaknesses to hold him back and a ton of offense to give. I think there’s a real chance he could become a top-line center in the NHL, though I think it’s unlikely he’d be an elite one. I can also see him becoming a great top-six winger if the team that drafts him doesn’t need him down the middle or sees it as a better fit for him. I expect he’ll play all of his eligible seasons in the WHL before turning pro, meaning he’ll be a serious contender for WHL MVP next season (if he doesn’t already win it this year), and should be a big member of Canada’s team at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 9.5/10, Defense – 7.5/10

Berkly Catton Stats

