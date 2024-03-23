NHL Rumors: Capitals, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Tom Wilson has been suspended for six games after his high stick to Noah Gregor. Was that the right amount of games or was Wilson paying a “Tom Wilson tax?” Meanwhile, what are the chances either Max Domi or Tyler Bertuzzi will stay in Toronto beyond this season? Finally, is Jonathan Marchessault prepared to move on from the Vegas Golden Knights?

Why Did Wilson Get 6 Games? Will He Appeal?

The NHL DoPS suspended Tom Wilson for six games after his high-sticking infraction on Noah Gregor, and as is typical, there are people on both sides of this suspension ruling. Some believe it was fair, while others wonder why Wilson gets six games and someone like Jacob Trouba only got a fine for something similar.

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN notes, “The Capitals were bracing for something much longer than six games. (Doesn’t mean there won’t still be an appeal.) I think Wilson successfully argued against intent, with NHL landing on “reckless” use of stick.” He adds:

“NHL Player Safety referenced Jacob Trouba’s high-stick on Frederic in ruling, subtly: That Wilson and Gregor “were not engaged” and that Wilson wasn’t “off-balance” and swinging his stick “while trying to regain his footing.” Wilson used Trouba in his defense, as will many.”

The atmosphere surrounding this incident is interesting. The reckless nature of the play is undeniable and unacceptable. However, the six-game suspension handed down seems to reflect that this was a result of it being Tom Wilson who was being reviewed here. His past behavior and previous supplementary discipline played a large role in the decision.

Max Domi and/or Tyler Bertuzzi Leaving the Maple Leafs

During a recent appearance on First Up, TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger reported that it seems inevitable one of Max Domi or Tyler Bertuzzi (maybe both) will be gone from the Maple Leafs roster next season. Arguing the Maple Leafs don’t have a “bottomless pit” of money with the extensions for William Nylander and Auston Matthews kicking in, both Domi and Bertuzziwill want extensions that are too pricey for Toronto.

Dreger notes:

“If you’re going to find a creative way to convince these guys to avoid unrestricted free agency, it’s coming at an expense somewhere else. You know, who’s playing on your fourth line, how many entry-level contracts can you have playing in that National Hockey League? How many 6th, 7th, 8th, or 9th-ranked defense can you have playing nightly in the NHL because that’s the give and take when you’re trying to hoard really good players.”

Marchessault Happy to Wait to Talk Extension

Jonathan Marchessault of the Vegas Golden Knights is having an incredible run and has already set a new career-high in goals. Marchessault’s agent, Pat Brisson, and Vegas management have begun talks regarding a contract extension. That said, nothing is close and it is being reported that Marchessault is content to wait until the season’s end to finalize anything.

Brisson stated:

“He’s OK waiting. Of course, you would rather have a deal done. Sometimes the reason you don’t have a deal done is because you’re not there yet. He’s been in Vegas ever since its inception seven years ago. He likes it there, been producing, won the Cup last year, won the Conn Smythe. He’s having a hell of a season this year. His production is not going down.”

While it would seem unusual to envision Marchessault departing from the Golden Knights, the team’s history demonstrates their willingness to make bold personnel decisions. No one should be surprised if he’s not a part of the roster next season.

