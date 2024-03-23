Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Domi, Hyman, Bertuzzi & Murray 

The stage is set for a great game tonight as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Both teams have strong rosters and high-octane offenses. Hockey fans for either team should expect a tough match between two of the NHL’s most dynamic players: Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs and Connor McDavid, the Oilers’ captain.

However, perhaps more exciting is the return home of former Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman. He’s now tied for second behind Matthews’ 57 goals in the NHL with 48 goals of his own. The potential of having Hyman hit 50 in Toronto adds a bit of extra interest to the game. He’s been a force this season, just nine goals behind the league-leading Matthews.

Item One: Three Things to Look for in Tonight’s Game

Fans should look for three things in tonight’s game. First, which team will have the most discipline and defensive focus? While both teams are strong, both have shown recent periods of inconsistency, particularly on the defensive end. Edmonton surrendered early goals in their last game against the Buffalo Sabres, while the Maple Leafs struggled to keep leads in their past road games.

Second, which team will win the special teams battle? With both teams icing potent offenses, special teams play could be the difference in tonight’s game. The Oilers and the Maple Leafs have power-play units that can capitalize on any chance. Taking penalties at inopportune times could lead to either team’s downfall.

Third, which team hits the ice with the most physicality and emotion? The game promises to be close, and while neither team comes in with the reputation of being a dirty team, the intensity might ramp up the emotion. What many fans might miss about McDavid is how driven he is. He’s been playing a more physical game as his career matures. Any way the game unfolds might mean that tempers could flare. While I don’t expect a fight tonight, I expect some added physicality.

Item Two: Mitch Marner Will Be Out for the Next Two Games

Mitch Marner is not yet ready to return due to an ankle injury. In his place, Max Domi has stepped up admirably to fill his first-line spot alongside Matthews. The word is that Marner will miss both of the next two games against Edmonton and the Carolina Hurricanes as he recovers from the injury he sustained just over two weeks ago (on March 7) against the Boston Bruins.

The team misses Marner. With his absence, Matthews has added more of a facilitator role to his arsenal. Domi set a career-high with four assists in the team’s last game against the Washington Capitals and has done well on the first power-play unit. Still, Marner’s 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games take a bite out of the team’s potential production.

Item Three: Ilya Lyubushkin Is Under the Weather

The last word I heard was that Ilya Lyubushkin will not be available for tonight’s game against Edmonton. There is no injury to speak of; he’s just experiencing an undefined illness. This will mark his third straight game missed as he continues to recover.

With Lyubushkin out, the team’s defensive pairing will change. Today’s Daily Faceoff reports this defensive lineup for the Maple Leafs.

Pairing Left-Side Defenseman Right-Side Defenseman First Pairing Morgan Rielly Jake McCabe Second Pairing Joel Edmundson Timothy Liljegren Third Pairing Simon Benoit Conor Timmins

Lyubushkin has had a limited offensive impact since returning to the Maple Leafs (with just two assists). That said, he has also registered 28 hits in seven games, and his physical presence on the ice is notable.

Item Four: Tyler Bertuzzi Missed Practice With an Illness

Tyler Bertuzzi also missed practice on Friday due to illness. It’s assumed the same malady kept him on the bench for much of the first period of the Capitals game. Interestingly, Bertuzzi scored his 15th goal of the season in Washington.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the report is that he will not likely play, who knows with Bertuzzi’? It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could emerge for Saturday’s game. He seems to play as well when he’s feeling poorly than when he’s up to snuff. He’s considered day-to-day. Bertuzzi’s offense has started to come around. He’s now put up 34 points in 67 games this season. That includes five goals (he’s also added an assist) on the power play.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Perhaps the most interesting thing for the Maple Leafs over the past few days has been the emergence of goalie Matt Murray. He suited up and took shots before practice on Friday. That marks a significant milestone in his recovery from the bilateral hip surgery he underwent in October. It was the first time Murray has faced shots since undergoing the surgery.

While Murray’s return to action is still miles away, this development is an important step forward in his rehabilitation process. He’s on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and won’t return to play this season. His contract is also expiring, and he likely won’t ever play for the Maple Leafs again. Yet the fact that he’s only 29 years old and practicing suggests he doesn’t wish to retire.

What happens with Murray will be interesting to watch.