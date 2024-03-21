3 What-if Maple Leafs Goaltending Scenarios

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ goalie situation this season has been tumultuous. Initially, the plan seemed to revolve around duelling goalies. Ilya Samsonov would be 1A, and Joseph Woll would be groomed to be the team’s 1B. Additionally, during the offseason, general manager Brad Treliving, opted to sign veteran Martin Jones as an insurance policy.

Oddly, the season has turned out to be imperfectly perfect. While there are always injuries and other issues with relatively young goalies, who would have predicted the dynamic turn of events in the crease? The team’s performance has had its ups and downs, and for all the weirdness between the pipes, the current outlook of the goalie situation is shaping up in a promising way as the team nears the postseason. But that could not have been said for much of the season.

This post will speculate on three possibilities. These are three “What Ifs” that might have happened with the threesome of Woll, Jones, and Samsonov.

What If Joseph Woll Hadn’t Been Injured? Could He Have Won the Calder?

In a season marked by highs and lows, Woll’s injury has left fans pondering what might have been. Despite the odd poor performance (for example, a late October 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings), Woll had a marvellous start to the 2023-24 season. He was starting to get serious consideration to be the Maple Leafs’ starting goalie. He also displayed glimpses of potential that made him a notable candidate for the Calder Trophy. His performances were solid; he seemed to exhibit the mental resilience needed, and his soft-spoken Zen-like attitude seemed to handle the pressures of playing in Toronto’s hockey-crazed market.

There were three reasons that Woll seemed a possible Calder contender. First, he had shown his skills and potential early in the season. His strong play contributed to the Maple Leafs’ success. It was obvious that Woll’s success wasn’t based on luck. He had honed his goaltending abilities through dedicated hard work. He was the kind of quiet and internally driven player who seemed able to play in the moment without allowing momentary success, failure, or bad luck to move the needle on his emotional health. In that, he seemed to be a bit of a William Nylander in the crease, hard-working and skilled but unaffected.

Second, Woll was mentally tough. He possessed the mental fortitude required to deal with the pressures of professional hockey. Events didn’t dictate his mindset or performance. Somehow, something inside Woll’s makeup enabled him to maintain focus and composure amidst external events.

Third, he seemed relaxed in the Toronto spotlight. The city can make even seasoned veterans blink, as was the case with Ryan O’Reilly after he played part of last season with the team. In the end, O’Reilly opted for a less pressure-packed environment than the Ontario capital. Yet, the challenges and heightened media scrutiny and fan expectations seemed to roll off Woll’s Teflon back. Some Maple Leafs grow accustomed to the spotlight and the nature of playing in such a passionate hockey city. Woll seemed to be one of them. He remained focused on personal growth and on-ice performance and then hiked the Alps solo in the offseason.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old was injured in a Dec. 7 game and didn’t Leap back into the lineup until Feb. 29. The injury ruined any Calder chances he might have had. Right now, as was the case in his win last night over the Washington Capitals, Woll’s focus remains on shaking off the rust caused by his time away from game action. Unless there’s another setback, he’s shaping into a solid goalie who will be ready for the team’s journey into the postseason. While it wasn’t a perfect season for the young goalie, it’s turning out to be okay. There’s no Calder Trophy in his future, but there is a looming postseason.

What if Martin Jones Hadn’t Been Signed? Would the Maple Leafs Be Where They Are?

Martin Jones‘ season with the Maple Leafs has been a mix of highs and lows. However, in the end, his contributions were vital to the team’s success. Signed during the offseason to a budget-friendly contract for goalie insurance, Jones began the season clearing waivers and joining the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. Yet, when he was called upon (he replaced Woll in the net in the Dec. 7 game), Jones quickly established himself as a dependable goalie. He started strong and had some occasional poor games; however, his performances were pivotal in ensuring crucial wins for the team.

In January, Jones went on an impressive run. He won four straight and gave up only three goals over those games. During that stretch, he showed his ability to serve as a solid last line of defence. He turned out to be exactly what the team needed at the time. His stellar play might have been the difference between a lost season and the team holding the fort while the other goalies were working out their unique kinks.

Admittedly, Jones did encounter obstacles along the way, including a three-game losing streak and occasional struggles with consistency. Yet, despite these setbacks, he hung in there, contributing positively to answering the team’s needs. He bounced back from tough outings (for example, allowing four goals in a loss to the Colorado Avalanche) to deliver strong performances in the next game.

Martin Jones, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While Woll was on the shelf, Jones shared goalie duties with Samsonov and provided stability and depth, and he became a crucial part of the team’s goalie rotation. He’s been in and out of the lineup as needed. Currently, he’s getting limited playing time. Yet, he remains ready to step in whenever he’s asked. He’s turned out to be a consummate professional with a team-first attitude.

His time with the team has been characterized by no-nonsense and reliable performances when needed. The Maple Leafs are currently carrying him on the roster because they know he would be picked up if he were placed on waivers again. Who knows? As the season progresses, Jones’ contributions might again become vital to the team’s pursuit of success during the playoffs. Similarly, former Maple Leafs goalie Michael Hutchinson played the unlikely hero for the Avalanche to win an elimination game during the 2020 Playoffs.

What if Ilya Samsonov Hadn’t Undergone a Successful Reset?

After starting the season as the Maple Leafs’ starter, Samsonov experienced an almost historic funk. His play deteriorated so badly that he was placed on waivers in late December. No team claimed him. Interestingly, given recent events, some teams might have replayed that option. After passing through waivers, Samsonov seemed to disappear. He never showed up in the AHL.

Instead, he embarked on a journey of self-renewal and, as the term became known, reset. General manager Brad Treliving framed the plan as a “physical and mental reset.” The organization came to believe that Samsonov’s on-ice struggles were deeply connected to his mental state. With a cratering and career-low goals-against average and save percentage, Samsonov’s confidence declined with each game. His nadir was a 6-5 overtime loss on Dec. 29 to the Columbus Blue Jackets when he gave up six goals on 21 shots.

Rather than sending him to the AHL for game action, the organization chose a different approach. Samsonov didn’t play a minute in the AHL but instead underwent a period of intense personal recalibration. Under the guidance of goalie coach Hannu Toivonen and the Maple Leafs’ development and performance teams, Samsonov worked to regain his mental composure and refine his technical skills.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After Samsonov’s fall, the organization now faced a goaltending dilemma. Could the affable and transparent Russian goalie ever be trusted again? In some sense, given Woll’s serious injury, the Maple Leafs were between a rock and a hard place. There seemed no other choice than to put their faith in Samsonov’s potential for a comeback.

The outcome of this reset was remarkable. When Samsonov returned to the ice on Jan. 10, everyone (including myself) was nervous. Every ensuing game became an adventure. However, he quickly silenced doubters by winning 12 of his next 15 games. In doing so, the Leafs Nation came around to trusting him again. With Woll’s rehab in process, Samsonov cemented his status as the team’s starting goalie. He was no longer rattled in the crease. His demeanour relaxed and he became more laid-back, yet resilient. He even seemed to more easily accept the pressures of playing in Toronto.

As the regular season progresses, Samsonov’s journey continues to unfold. The Maple Leafs are gearing up for a tough postseason matchup against either the Boston Bruins or the Florida Panthers. Still, as his recent performances have taught fans, don’t underestimate Samsonov’s presence in the net.

On the ice, his transformation is evident, and his statistics are slowly climbing toward respectability. Yet, he is in control of his game, making impressive saves and putting up clutch performances. While setbacks like recent losses to the Philadelphia Flyers are reminders that there might remain challenges ahead, Samsonov’s return has helped fans relax into the possibilities of his leading the team’s charge into the playoffs.

The Bottom Line With the Maple Leafs Three Goalies

The Maple Leafs’ goaltending fortunes have been a tale of twists and turns this season. While the team is in a favourable position with their goaltending situation, the narrative could have taken several drastically different turns if events had not unfolded as they did.

Jones stands exactly where the initial plan intended him to be – as insurance. He’s proven that he’s ready to step in should the need arise. His presence provides a crucial safety net, ensuring that the team remains well-equipped between the pipes.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Woll’s journey back to the ice from his injury has been remarkable. After a prolonged period of rest and rehabilitation, he is reemerging as a reliable option for the Maple Leafs. His resilience and determination have been key factors in his return to form, bolstering the team’s depth at the position.

Meanwhile, Samsonov’s rollercoaster season saw him face down adversity and experience an exceptional rebound. Despite setbacks, he has displayed unwavering determination and resolve. He’s bounced back to deliver standout performances for the Maple Leafs.

While the team’s two key goalies might be young, their potential to rise to the occasion during the postseason cannot be overlooked. With Jones providing valuable depth, Woll showcasing his recovery prowess, and Samsonov proving his resilience, the team now possesses a tough goaltending trio capable of delivering strong performances when it matters most.

Right now, the season’s dynamic difficulties seem to be resolving themselves. The Maple Leafs’ goaltending fortunes have turned, and the team seems well-positioned to face the playoff challenges ahead. It could have turned out very differently.