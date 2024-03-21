Seth Jarvis Is Playing Otherworldly for the Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have 13 games remaining before tonight’s (March 21) tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers. They are two points behind the New York Rangers (with 92) and have a 43-20-6 record. The Hurricanes are coming off a 3-0-0 road trip, and they’re on a four-game winning streak as they hunt down the Rangers for their third-straight Metro Division title.

One Hurricane is getting hot just in time for the playoffs to start in a few weeks. He is having a career year but is now just adding to his historical run at the right time. Seth Jarvis is having an otherworldly breakout campaign in his third NHL season.

Seth Jarvis’ Career Season

In the final year of his entry-level contract (ELC), Jarvis is having a campaign many have been waiting for. After finishing his sophomore season in 2022-23 with 14 goals and 39 points in 82 games, many were hoping for a bounce-back season. In 2023-24, Jarvis has done more than prove his skeptics wrong.

He has already reached career highs in goals (25), assists (30), and points (55) with 13 games left to add to those numbers. He is also within striking distance of his first 30-goal – 60-point season at 22 years old. His 55 points are second on the team and 20 behind leader Sebastian Aho (with 75). He’s two goals behind Aho who has 27 in 66 games. There is a chance both players could hit 30 goals before the regular season ends.

Dating back to March 10 versus the Calgary Flames (when he scored a goal and an assist), Jarvis has six goals. He has seven points in the last six games, including a four-game goal streak. In Tuesday’s game (March 19) versus the New York Islanders, he scored two goals in 2:13 in the first period. Those goals led to a 4-1 Hurricanes win over the Islanders, keeping his current goal streak of four games alive.

It’s a season to remember for Jarvis. His improved offense as a third-year player speaks to head coach Rod Brind’Amour and his staff’s dedication to helping him succeed and management should consider extending him long-term.

He will be a restricted free agent (RFA) with arbitration rights at the end of this season. His current cap hit is $894,167, which is only 1.10% of the Hurricanes’ total cap space, and there has been some debate about whether management should offer him a bridge deal for the next three seasons or extend him a long-term with a seven or eight-year contract.

Seth Jarvis’ Next Contract

At 22 years old, Jarvis could take a chance on himself to guarantee a higher annual average value (AAV) when his bridge deal is done at 25. A three-year, $18 million contract could work. It’s enough to pay him for the season he’s had while still giving the Hurricanes room to re-sign their unrestricted free agents (UFA) or sign one in free agency. When he is 25, he could be worth similar to what Aho signed for during the offseason (eight-year, $78 million).

However, if they lock him up long-term, maybe seven or eight years, that could make it easier to build around him for a few seasons. If that is the case, a seven-year, $49 million deal with an AAV of $7 million per season could work. It’s a significant pay increase and ensures that Jarvis will be with the Hurricanes until he is at least 29.

No Slowing Down Jarvis

With the season he’s having, Jarvis has put himself on the map and will deserve a huge pay raise. With 13 games remaining, there is no reason why the 22-year-old from Winnipeg, Manitoba, won’t continue to shine.