Maple Leafs’ 3 Surprises: Benoit, Jones & Nylander

This season, as every season it seems, has seen the Toronto Maple Leafs be surprised by the play of some of its players. In this post, I want to focus on three players that I believe have been three of the biggest surprises on the team. Those players are defenseman Simon Benoit, goalie Martin Jones, and Core Four forward William Nylander.

Surprise Maple Leafs Player One: Simon Benoit

Simon Benoit has emerged as a colossal surprise for the Maple Leafs this season. While he was picked up to be a depth defenseman, he has done just that. But there’s more. He brings a new dimension to the team’s defensive prowess. His effectiveness on the ice can be attributed to a variety of factors, making him a valuable asset for the team.

Simon Benoit, when he was with the Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

First and foremost, Benoit’s imposing physical presence stands out at 6-foot-4. His size and strength make him a force and allow him to dominate in battles along the boards and hold his ground in front of the net. He adds physicality and brings a welcomed toughness to the Maple Leafs’ defensive lineup, providing an extra layer of grit — or snot, as Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving called it.

What truly sets Benoit apart is his versatility. Initially not pegged for a top-six role, he has proven to be a solid player for the team. He seems to be making far more intelligent puck decisions than anyone expected. And adding his engaged and robust physical play, he’s contributing defensively. Benoit shows a far more well-rounded skill set than expected.

A key aspect of Benoit’s success is his blue-collar work ethic. Described as an “affable, worker-bee blueliner,” his work ethic is evident in every game. His commitment to staying in the lineup and fighting for his spot underscores a player determined to positively impact the team. (from “Maple Leafs vs. Kings observations: Martin Jones stands tall in dominant win.” Joshua Kloke, The Athletic, 2/1/2023).

Consistency is another aspect of Benoit’s game, as he’s been reliable. He’s not the best defenseman ever, but he has shown more defensive savvy than expected. He also sticks up for his teammates, as he’s engaged in several on-ice tussles with the opposition. In summary, Beniot usually makes intelligent puck decisions and has been a dependable player. As the Maple Leafs approach the trade deadline, the trust he’s earned has allowed the organization to be more patient and avoid rushing into a panic situation of finding another defenseman at a huge cost.

Surprise Maple Leafs Player Two: Martin Jones

Martin Jones has emerged as an unexpected yet crucial asset for the Maple Leafs this season. Initially signed to a bargain contract in the offseason, his signing was meant to be goalie insurance. Right now, he looks to be a great signing by Treliving. In several games this season, he’s shown solid goaltending skills and contributed significantly to his new team’s success.

In the recent 3-0 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night (Jan. 2), Jones posted a 31-save shutout, marking his second shutout of the season and the 30th of his career. He also shut out the Pittsburgh Penguins by a 7-0 score, making 38 saves, earlier in the season.

Despite facing challenges in the form of a few recent losses, Jones has consistently shown his skill between the pipes. In the game against the Carolina Hurricanes, although it was a loss, he allowed only two goals on 27 shots. He can keep the team competitive. Jones’ overall performance this season has been noteworthy. He has put up a 5-3-0 record with a 2.37 goals-against-average (GAA) and a solid .926 save percentage in nine games.

Martin Jones, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jones’ contribution becomes even more significant considering the Maple Leafs’ iffy goalie situation, with Joseph Woll sidelined due to injury and Ilya Samsonov struggling. Jones has stepped up admirably, earning wins and providing stability in the crease. His ability and potential have made him a key player for the Maple Leafs.

Surprise Maple Leafs Player Three: William Nylander

​William Nylander has been around a long time, and he’s been improving every season. This season, he’s taken a huge jump forward and has emerged as a revelation for the Maple Leafs. He’s been playing at an outstanding level, and his consistency has been off the charts. His offensive power has surprised even his biggest fans. In Tuesday night’s 3-0 win against the Kings, Nylander continued to power the offense with two goals. He’s tied for fifth in all NHL in point production, with 19 goals and 31 assists (for 50 points) in only 35 games.

Nylander’s offensive dominance is evident in his two impressive point streaks this season. He opened the season by setting a franchise record with a 17-game point streak. Then, before last night’s multiple-goal game, he had just ended another 13-game point streak against the Hurricanes. Because he’s scoring goals and adding assists with remarkable regularity, Nylander has become one of the most reliable players on the Maple Leafs roster. He’s also contributing in a variety of game situations, including power plays and at even strength. He’s even playing well on the penalty kill.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nylander is not only leading the Maple Leafs in scoring but is also on pace for a career-best season. Based on his current rate of 50 points in 35 games, he’s on pace to score approximately 118 points over a full 82-game season.

The Maple Leafs Surprising Trio of Players Is Aiding the Cause

The Maple Leafs have a trio of surprises this season. Benoit’s been surprisingly effective on the Maple Leafs’ blue line. This season, he’s shown a combination of physical attributes, a versatile skill set, and a strong work ethic. His unexpected emergence adds depth to the team’s defensive lineup, making him a standout in this season’s Maple Leafs story.

It turns out that the Maple Leafs did need Jones as goalie insurance, and he hasn’t disappointed. His unexpected impact continues to be a pleasant surprise for the team and its fans. He’s been able to handle the pressures of the NHL, and he’s become a reliable option in goal, as well as a valuable asset as the team drives for wins.

Finally, while everyone knew Nylander had huge skills, he’s been so surprisingly productive that it would seem that any thoughts of moving him out via a trade have dissipated. He looks to become a central figure in the future of this team going forward. The rumor is that he’s likely to sign an eight-year deal with the team. If so, he’ll become one of the key players in the Maple Leafs franchise. He’s already set several franchise records, and there’s no doubt there’s more to come.