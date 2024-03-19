Upper Deck, PWHL Make History With Exclusive Trading Card Deal

When I first heard that Upper Deck and the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) were going to be issuing hockey cards, I was happy for all the players involved and all of the influential women in my life who never had a chance to play hockey. I grew up with two older sisters in the 1970s, and both were excellent athletes, along with my mom. They excelled in sports such as softball, curling and broomball, but unfortunately, there were no organized women’s hockey programs available for them at the time. It’s great to see how times have progressed, especially with the long overdue introduction of the PWHL this season and now with Upper Deck issuing PWHL hockey cards.

Billie Jean King and Jayna Hefford take part in the ceremonial puck drop with Blayre Turnbull of Toronto and Micah Zandee-Hart of New York before their PWHL hockey game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Some of my proudest moments as a hockey fan came courtesy of the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team in the Olympics. I’ll never forget the Gold Medal in Salt Lake City in 2002 and the joy I felt for the Canadian Women’s team. And, on an even more dramatic scale, the Gold Medal Game at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 when Canada stormed back in the final three and a half minutes of the game to score two goals to tie the Americans and send the game to OT, where Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin scored the winner. It was one of the greatest hockey games I’d ever seen. And I’ve seen hundreds over the years.

Upper Deck & The PWHL – Growing The Game

Upper Deck unveiled its exclusive license with the PWHL on March 7 in celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. To make joining the celebration easy for fans, Upper Deck released a FREE digital trading card set on its e-Pack online platform featuring some of the league’s superstars, including gold medal winners Marie-Philip Poulin, Savannah Harmon, and Kendall Coyne Schofield. Additional digital AND physical trading card sets will be produced and available soon.

The PWHL made history earlier this year by dropping the puck on its inaugural season in January 2024, and they continue to set attendance records. Under the license, Upper Deck will join them in making history by being the first exclusive licensed producer of female-only physical and digital trading cards for the PWHL.

“This collaboration represents a shared commitment to advancing hockey and providing opportunities for all athletes to excel on and off the ice,” said McKenzie Young, Marketing Lead, Upper Deck. “We’re enthusiastic about championing the growth of women’s hockey and inspiring the next generation of both athletes and collectors.”

Celebrating With Inspirational Hockey Stars

To celebrate the license, Upper Deck released a fully accessible, free digital trading card set for fans to kick-start their collection on e-Pack®. This set of ‘Inspirational Icons’ features decorated American and Canadian Olympians and World Championship gold medalists in Emily Clark (PWHL Ottawa), Kendall Coyne Schofield (PWHL Minnesota), Savannah Harmon (PWHL Ottawa), Hilary Knight (PWHL Boston), Sarah Nurse (PWHL Toronto), Marie-Philip Poulin (PWHL Montréal), Abby Roque (PWHL New York), and Natalie Spooner (PWHL Toronto). The collection is available through March 26, 2024, and Upper Deck is allowing fans and collectors to add these trading cards to their collection.

Sarah Nurse, Team Canada (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“Upper Deck’s unparalleled expertise in sports collectibles makes them an ideal partner as we continue to build our community,” said Amy Scheer, Senior Vice President of Business Operations, PWHL. “Together, we will elevate the visibility of the PWHL, inspiring fans around the world to embrace the passion of our game and connect with stars of our league.”

Collectors will want to be on the lookout at local hobby shops and on Upper Deck e-Pack later this year for more product announcements. Fans can add the free digital trading cards to their collection at UpperDeckEpack.com.

A Great Way to Celebrate Hockey

When I think of all the great female athletes in my life, from my mom, my sisters, my daughter who played in the Canadian Women’s U19 Fastball Championships in 2022, and family friend Eric Reider, who helped the University of Winnipeg Women’s Hockey Team win their first national championship, I do so with much pride and a grateful heart. I share similar sentiments when I think about this new license agreement between Upper Deck and the PWHL. Not only do we get to watch the greatest women’s hockey players on the ice all together in one league, but they are now immortalized in a hockey card for future collectors to appreciate and enjoy. Congratulations, PWHL and Upper Deck! Thank you both for making history.