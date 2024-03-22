3 Underappreciated Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023-24

If you’re a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, you probably like all the players on the team simply because they are on the team. Yet, some players become favourites. Some seem to gather the accolades, while others toil beneath the headlines.

Related: Today in Hockey History: March 22

As I look at the team, a few players fly under the radar. In this post, I’ll look at three of them: Max Domi, Simon Benoit, and Morgan Rielly.

Why Maple Leafs Fans Should Appreciate Max Domi

There are at least five reasons Maple Leafs fans should appreciate Max Domi. First, after a slow start to his season, Domi has recently begun to show his ability on the power play. On March 20, against the Washington Capitals, he registered an impressive four assists in the team’s 7-3 victory. His impact on the man advantage is undeniable. He’s beginning to find ways to incorporate his playmaking ability and vision into positive on-ice results for the Maple Leafs.

Second, Domi has a knack for setting up goals. This was evident by his assists on Auston Matthews and Bobby McMann‘s goals. His excellent vision enhances his playmaking ability. He’s now creating chances for his teammates to capitalize on their own unique skills and elevate their performances.

Third, Domi is developing chemistry with his linemates. He seamlessly fits with Tyler Bertuzzi and Matthews and contributes to their success, further solidifying his importance to the team’s dynamic on the ice.

Fourth, there has been an increasing sentiment among fans that Domi be included on the top power-play unit. He’s been that effective. Fans are coming to recognize his effective physicality and speed. He can fly past the opposition if he’s on open ice.

Related: PWHL Ottawa Trades Boulier to Montréal for Vanišová

Fifth, once his season got going and the coaching staff figured out how to utilize him most judiciously, Domi has been a consistent performer. He now has 31 assists and eight goals (for 39 points). He’s grown into a more reliable part of the team’s lineup. There also seems to be a growing sense that his value should be rewarded with a contract extension that keeps him around his beloved Maple Leafs – the team his dad once played for.

There’s a chance he would sign a team-friendly (but I hope not cheap) contract. Like his father Tie, he too could be a Toronto fan favourite for several more seasons.

Why Maple Leafs Fans Should Appreciate Simon Benoit

Defenseman Simon Benoit has been one of the team’s biggest surprises this season. That’s one reason to appreciate him, but there are others. First, Benoit is a physical presence on the ice. In the team’s last game against the Capitals, he recorded nine hits, a blocked shot and ended the game with a plus-1 rating. At times, he dominated play physically and contributed to his team’s success.

Second, despite not delivering points in recent games, Benoit has maintained a consistent level of performance. He’s accumulated hits and blocked shots. In addition, his plus-minus rating is improving. His simple game has translated into reliability and stability on the ice.

Simon Benoit, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Third, from what I have heard, he has demonstrated leadership qualities in the locker room. In that, Benoit embodies the qualities of a true defensive anchor, not only with his on-ice performance but also with the intangibles he brings. He is a hard worker whose determination and professionalism set a positive example for his teammates and contribute positively to team morale.

Fourth, Benoit has defied expectations and established himself as an indispensable player for the Maple Leafs. His evolution from a depth player to a key contributor highlights his determination and skill as a defenseman, and he’s doing it on the cheap, which benefits the team. His league-minimum contract of $775,000 allows Toronto to ice more players.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Simon Benoit Worth Long-Term Contract Risk

Fifth, Benoit has the qualities for success in the playoffs. He’s tough and moves the puck quickly. He has shown the defensive ability to shut down opponents, which makes him a valuable asset in high-stakes games where simple but effective plays matter.

Why Maple Leafs Fans Should Appreciate Morgan Rielly

Most fans appreciate Morgan Rielly; however, there’s a sense that some have taken him for granted. Some have even seemed to have made him the whipping boy for the team’s defensive failures.

Yet, there are several reasons to appreciate Rielly. First, he’s been a consistent defensive performer and one of the Maple Leafs’ best players this season. He makes significant contributions to the team’s efforts at both ends of the ice. In truth, his defensive rankings are the weaker part of his game. However, his offensive reliability and ability make up for any warts on his game.

Second, Rielly plays in the shadow of the team’s other star players. Because he does, his contributions can go unnoticed or underappreciated. His consistently positive performances and importance to the team’s success are not always reflected in the spotlight.

Third, with the right defensive partner, Rielly helps serve as a vital anchor in the defensive zone. His stability and reliability help maintain structure and minimize opponents’ scoring chances.

Fourth, Rielly is one of the most offensively gifted defensemen in the NHL. He generates multiple scoring chances, contributes to the power play, and leads the rush. He has the unique ability to jump into the play and create scoring chances, which adds an extra dimension to the Maple Leafs’ offensive attack that puts pressure on opposing teams’ defences.

Related: Maple Leafs’ New Whipping Boy: Morgan Rielly

Fifth, Rielly is a key leader for the Maple Leafs on and off the ice. He leads by example with his strong work ethic, professionalism, and dedication to the game. He brings a positive attitude, willingly mentors younger players, and is committed to improving his game. He’s a strong spokesperson for the organization and brings a valuable presence into the locker room. His leadership qualities help foster a positive team culture and contribute to the Maple Leafs’ success on the ice.

The Bottom Line for Domi, Benoit, and Rielly

There are several key things about these three Maple Leafs that fans should appreciate. Domi’s playmaking skills, chemistry with teammates, and consistent contributions make him a valuable asset to the team. Benoit’s physicality, consistency, leadership, and evolution as a player make him an indispensable asset to the blue line. And, Rielly’s consistent and effective defensive play makes him crucial to the team’s success.

The team is fortunate to have all three on the roster.