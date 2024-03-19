PWHL Ottawa Trades Boulier to Montréal for Vanišová

The first-ever Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) trade deadline has passed, and while it wasn’t as busy as the NHL’s, it had some surprises. PWHL Minnesota and PWHL Boston completed the first-ever PWHL trade a little over a month ago, and there were just two trades that took place on trade deadline day.

PWHL Ottawa stole the show as they participated in both trades and sent players to PWHL Boston and PWHL Montréal. They both came right in at the deadline and sent Tereza Vanišová to PWHL Ottawa and Amanda Boulier to PWHL Montréal.

TRADE: PWHL Montréal has acquired defender Amanda Boulier from PWHL Ottawa in exchange for forward Tereza Vanišová.



TRANSACTION : La LPHF Montréal a acquis la défenseure Amanda Boulier de la LPHF Ottawa en échange de l'attaquante Tereza Vanišová.

PWHL Ottawa is clearly looking to push with offense for the postseason from the outside looking in; while PWHL Montréal is guaranteed a playoff position at this point, and they wanted to pump up their defense a little more.

Vanišová Brings Scoring to PWHL Ottawa

PWHL Ottawa has struggled on defense this season but it never hurts to add scoring. They’ve been in the middle of the pack for goals scored with 42 and they’ve come up with some big wins against teams like PWHL Montréal and PWHL Toronto, but they’ve also turned around and lost big to those same teams and that’s where Vanišová comes in.

She has 10 points in 17 games this season; however, she’s been held scoreless the past five games, which may be part of why PWHL Montréal was ready to let her go. Sometimes, a change of scenery is all a player needs to return to the scoring train. She takes a lot of shots and finds ways to score goals.

Tereza Vanisova, PWHL Montreal (Photo by: Arianne Bergeron/PWHL)

They have to watch out for her 16 penalty minutes, though, which are rather high. She’ll need to be careful as PWHL Ottawa fights to climb the standings and hopefully make the postseason. Unnecessary penalties can cost a team, and she’ll need to watch that and make sure she’s scoring goals rather than possibly costing them.

Boulier’s Defensive Efforts Needed for PWHL Montréal

PWHL Montréal hasn’t had any trouble scoring this season and their goaltending has been very strong, however, no team is perfect and they can never have enough solid defensemen which is why they acquired Boulier. When it comes to the postseason, defense is just as important as offense and she offers both.

Her main priority is defense but she can add points here and there. In 17 games played she has six points and only one penalty. She doesn’t cost her team by sitting in the box and she averages a minimum of 10 minutes of ice time and sometimes as high as 17 minutes. PWHL Montréal is doing what they can to ensure they have a top spot in the postseason and Boulier is part of that plan. It’ll be interesting to see how both of these trades play out as the season comes to a close in a little over a month.

PWHL Ottawa made news of being involved in both trades during the PWHL trade deadline and built their team for the postseason.