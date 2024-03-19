PWHL Ottawa Trades Adzija & Lonergan to Boston For Darkangelo

Ahead of the PWHL Trade Deadline, PWHL Ottawa made quite the surprising move that reminds everybody that while character and being a fan favorite are two incredible intangibles, the on-ice impact is just as, if not more important. Ottawa has traded Lexie Adzija and Caitrin Lonergan to PWHL Boston in exchange for Shiann Darkangelo.

TRADE: PWHL Ottawa has acquired forward Shiann Darkangelo in exchange for forward Lexie Adzija and the rights to Caitrin Lonergan.



With Ottawa and Boston making strides toward the fourth and final playoff spot, it was unsuspecting to see the two make a deal like this, but it could be beneficial to both teams. Both Adzija and Darkangelo are pending free agents, while Lonergan has yet to sign a Standard Player Agreement.

Adzija Brings Grit, Character & Skill to PWHL Boston

Ottawa fans very quickly appreciated the on- and off-ice things with Adzija. From her engaging TikTok videos to her scrappy play on the ice, she was always generating excitement for the fans.

Adzija has eight points in 17 games this season, which is respectable, but six of those points came in her first seven games, and her production has fallen off dramatically. There is certainly a case to say that her production will improve once hitting the ice in Boston, where she will likely line up on the third line. Just because Adzija wasn’t scoring much, didn’t mean she wasn’t impactful. Her physical and gritty style was always appreciated in the Ottawa lineup.

As hard as it is for Ottawa’s general manager, Mike Hirshfeld, to trade away a player like Adzija, it is a reminder that this is a business, no matter how new the league is.

As for Lonergan, she was drafted 80th overall by Ottawa in the inaugural draft. But after mutually agreeing with Ottawa, she decided to take the 2023-24 season off and focus on her off-ice self. The two-time Patty Kazmaier finalist (NCAA Player of the Year) took to the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) after five very successful NCAA seasons. She finished 20th in league scoring and has stated that her plan is to return to Ottawa’s (now Boston’s) training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Ottawa Betting on More From Darkangelo

There is no doubt that Darkangelo has the skills needed to be effective at the PWHL level. Despite only scoring one point through 17 games, deployment was the biggest issue for her in Boston. Darkangelo had a very successful PHF tenure, scoring 45 points in 44 games over the last two seasons. On top of that, she was the captain of the Toronto Six, who won the Isobel Cup to cap off the 2022-23 season.

She brings some of the same attributes Adzija had, but with Ottawa needing help at center, acquiring her helps bolster their depth. A fresh start is exactly what Darkangelo needs, and she will be able to find that in Ottawa.