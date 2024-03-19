2 Potential Offseason Trade Destinations for Evander Kane

The Edmonton Oilers have chosen to go all-in this season and hope they can win their first Stanley Cup since 1990, and their sixth in franchise history. With the acquisitions of Adam Henrique, Sam Carrick, and Troy Stetcher at the 2024 Trade Deadline, they filled the holes they had throughout their lineup and now have a strong team heading into the postseason. They also didn’t need to move anyone off their current roster to bring these players in, which was another huge bonus and should help them down the stretch. One player who could become a cap casualty in the offseason so that they can have some more flexibility though, is forward Evander Kane.

Back in January 2022, Kane was a free agent looking for a place to play after having his contract terminated by the San Jose Sharks. He chose to sign a one-year deal to finish out the 2021-22 season with the Oilers and ended up fitting in well. In 43 regular season games that season, he scored 22 goals and added 17 assists for 39 points. He exploded offensively in the playoffs scoring 13 goals and adding four assists for 17 points through 15 games. His strong play resulted in a four-year contract extension with the Oilers, and he is currently in the second season of his new deal.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After dealing with a major injury last season, Kane hasn’t been himself. A freak accident against the Tampa Bay Lightning led to his wrist being lacerated requiring immediate attention, surgery, and a lot of rehabilitation to gain his strength back. He still ended up playing 41 games scoring 16 goals and adding 12 assists for 28 points though, but he was playing a bit tentative. This season, he has 38 points through 64 games. He hasn’t been bad offensively, but defensively he hasn’t been good whatsoever, and it has resulted in him being demoted to the third line. In this article, we look at two teams that could acquire Kane in the offseason to give him a fresh start, and more ice time in the top six.

Washington Capitals

Before getting deep into it, it’s important to note that Kane has a full no-movement clause (NMC) until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, so he controls where he goes until then. However, the Oilers should be trying to convince him to waive it for some cap flexibility and to find an upgrade, since he has declined rapidly in recent seasons.

The Washington Capitals have been an interesting team to watch over the past several seasons as they continue to push to make it back to the postseason. While the goal record is being chased by captain Alex Ovechkin, they have been retooling their roster in hopes of remaining competitive while they lose their current aging core.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to his goal in front of Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Someone like Kane could be yet another reclamation type of project that works out for the Capitals, as Sonny Milano and Dylan Strome are perfect examples of players who revived their careers with the Caps. Kane would surely get more ice time and a bigger opportunity with the Capitals, and would probably get an opportunity on their special teams units. They have the money to take on Kane’s full contract next season, and he could be a top-six forward with them, without a doubt.

Nashville Predators

The second and final team we will talk about that could bring in Kane is the Nashville Predators, who have shocked the league and had a solid 2023-24 campaign after what seemed to be the start of a rebuild for them with new management. If they continue to focus on retooling while staying competitive, Kane is someone they could look at bringing in. Similar to the Capitals, he would get a bigger opportunity at both even strength and on special teams, so that could be an intriguing destination for him to waive his NMC for.

The Predators seem to be moving in the right direction and have been lucky to not be hurt by the change in management this season. While they didn’t make any massive moves at the recent trade deadline, they are still on pace to make the playoffs and could be a surprisingly strong team. They have been playing really solid hockey to finish out the season and are peaking at the right time, so teams above them may prefer to avoid playing them in the first round. As far as Kane goes, he could add some offensive production to their top six and help their power play next season.

Both teams would likely have the same price tag for Kane, as he has the decision for where he wants to play. Because of the lack of leverage the Oilers have, I would expect them to get back a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick at most in return for him. If they wait until the 2025-26 season to trade him when his NMC changes to a 16-team no-trade clause, they may have better luck with a return. Realistically, he will only be moved if they need to find some money in hopes of re-signing other players. Contrary to previous reports, he seems well-liked in the dressing room and fits in well with the Oilers in a middle-six role. Unfortunately, hockey is a business, and sometimes tough decisions have to be made, and Kane being traded could be one of them.