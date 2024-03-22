Markstrom Non-Committal About Future with Flames

It might be a blessing for the Calgary Flames to have an elite goalie like Jacob Markstrom on their team, but it is one they might not have for much longer. The 34-year-old was subject to all sorts of trade rumours before the deadline, and while he remained in Calgary, some have already suggested he is a strong candidate to be moved in the offseason.

Related: Flames Should Explore Moving Kadri or Coleman This Offseason

When Markstrom signed a six-year, $36 million deal with the Flames ahead of the 2020-21 season, he did so intending to compete for a Stanley Cup. He is a very fiery competitor and can’t be too happy with the team’s current retooling effort. That, paired with the fact he voiced complaints about the organization’s handling of the trade deadline, suggests there is a strong chance he will be wearing a new jersey come 2024-25.

Markstrom Asked About Future in Calgary

Markstrom hasn’t talked to the media much since the deadline. He missed the past week with a lower-body injury but quickly recovered, and was not only able to practice with his teammates yesterday but is expected to be between the pipes for Saturday night’s game versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Though Markstrom’s only focus right now is doing everything in his power to get the Flames back into a playoff spot, many are wondering if he’s thinking about his future with the organization. After practice yesterday, Markstrom was asked by TSN’s Salim Valji if he had chatted with general manager Craig Conroy since the deadline, and the Swedish netminder tried to change topics:

“Huge game Saturday. Big practice tomorrow,” Markstrom said.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Valji continued to prod, asking Markstrom if he could picture himself being part of the organization next season. Once again, he wasn’t given much of a response:

“Huge practice tomorrow,” Markstrom reiterated. “We’ve got to look forward now. Everyone in this room is going to be here for now. I’ve got a contract for two more years, and I’m just excited to be back playing.”

While Markstrom has never been a big fan of talking to the media, if he had his heart set on staying in Calgary, he would likely have indicated as much at that moment. Instead, he avoided the question before simply stating that he has two years left on his deal. It doesn’t exactly suggest he is hopeful to remain with the Flames.

Markstrom in Midst of Incredible Season

Though he has battled several minor injuries throughout the season, Markstrom has been incredible when healthy. While his 2.68 goals-against average (GAA) and .910 save percentage (SV%) don’t jump off the page, a deeper dive shows just how good he has been.

His 31.88 goals saved above expected (GSAx) ranks second in the NHL behind only Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. That he ranks so high while playing on a middling team like the Flames speaks volumes about how well he has performed through 41 appearances this season.

Related: Flames Better off to Shut Markstrom Down for Season

While this impressive bounce-back season is great news for Markstrom, it’s even better news for the Flames should they decide to trade him. His value is at its highest, meaning Conroy should receive a huge haul for him whether he trades him to the New Jersey Devils or another team looking to bolster their goaltending position.

No matter what the future holds, signing Markstrom was a success for the Flames. Despite his struggles in what was a chaotic 2022-23 season, he has been everything the organization could have hoped for when they brought him in. He has undoubtedly been their best starting goalie since Miikka Kiprusoff and is more than deserving of being dealt to a Stanley Cup contender if that is indeed what he wants.