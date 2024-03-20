Flames Better off to Shut Markstrom Down for Season

The Calgary Flames are expecting Jacob Markstrom to return in the near future. The 34-year-old has been out of the lineup for over a week with a lower-body injury, sustained prior to a game on March 12 versus the Colorado Avalanche.

For those clinging to hope of the Flames getting into the playoffs, Markstrom’s return will be a welcomed sight. Dustin Wolf has played well in his absence, but he isn’t yet an elite goalie like Markstrom has proven to be for several years. He is having another fantastic season, with a 2.68 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .910 save percentage (SV%) in 41 appearances. Despite how well he has played, however, his return should be looked at as a negative for the Flames.

Markstrom’s Time With Flames Coming to an End

Markstrom was nearly moved prior to the trade deadline, as the New Jersey Devils were very interested in acquiring him in hopes of pushing for the playoffs. The deal failed to come to fruition, though the two sides are expected to have conversations again this offseason.

With Markstrom’s availability ahead of the deadline made public, there will be other teams who inquire as well. The Swedish netminder is as competitive as they come, making it likely he would be willing to waive his no-movement clause in hopes of joining a contender. His frustration with Flames management makes it seem like a near guarantee that he will be gone.

Without Markstrom, the Flames have some serious question marks in the crease for 2024-25. Wolf will be with the team, though it remains to be seen whether management is comfortable using him and Dan Vladar as a tandem. They may instead choose to bring in a veteran who is capable of splitting the load 50/50 with 22-year-old Wolf.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Regardless of Wolf’s partner, it is clear that the Flames view him as their long-term option between the pipes. With Markstrom out of the lineup, they’ve been able to give him a taste of what’s to come, starting him in all of their last three outings. He has fared well in that short stretch, stopping 92 of 99 shots for a .929 save percentage (SV%).

With how big of a role Wolf is likely to be given at the NHL level next season, giving him the bulk of the starts to close out 2023-24 would be a good plan of attack for the Flames to take. It will only help continue to build his confidence, and ensure that he knows he is capable of handling a steady workload next season. Re-assigning him to the American Hockey League would do the complete opposite, and make counting on him to come in and start the season off hot in 2024-25 a big gamble.

Markstrom Struggling With Injuries

The other issue with bringing back Markstrom is that it could wind up negatively impacting his trade value. Not only are the Flames a much weaker team post-trade deadline, but there is also the risk of him sustaining a major injury. His health hasn’t been a big issue during his time in Calgary, though he has been forced to miss small stretches of games numerous times this season with minor ailments.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With what Markstrom has already done this season and in many past, teams around the league are aware of just how good he is. Many consider him to be a top-five goalie in the NHL, meaning any trade return for him would be of significant value. If he were to come back and sustain a serious injury, that value could be greatly impacted.

Flames’ Playoff Chances Very Slim

Though some are still holding onto hope for a playoff spot, the chances are very slim. With their loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday night, MoneyPuck odds have them at just a 1.5 percent chance to get in. It would not only include jumping ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights (who sit eight points ahead) but also leapfrogging the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. Regardless of who is in the pipes, their chances of the playoffs are all but over, which is why it makes sense to shut Markstrom down and give Wolf the bulk of the starts to close out the season.