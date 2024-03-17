Top 10 Players in Flames Organization Under Age 24

Though things aren’t going great for the Calgary Flames right now, brighter days appear to be on the horizon. This organization has some great youth talent, both on its current roster and in its system, who project to make significant contributions at the NHL level soon if they haven’t already.

Related: Flames’ Wolf Slams the Door on Critics and Golden Knights

Things are only going to get better moving forward for the Flames, who have an abundance of draft picks over the next three years. While this list will change after the 2024 NHL draft has commenced, here is a look at the top 10 players in the Flames organization who are aged 23 or younger.

10. Yan Kuznetsov

Yan Kuznetsov will never be a star defenceman at the NHL level, as he has very little offense in his game. He had just two goals and 11 points during his freshman season with the University of Connecticut when he was selected 50th overall by the Flames in 2020. The season prior, he failed to score a goal and had four assists in 34 USHL games with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Yan Kuznetsov during his time with the University of Connecticut (UConn Athletic Communications)

The Flames brass clearly thinks highly of Kuznetsov. They not only took him well before he was projected in mock drafts but also had him play his first NHL game earlier this season. Having just turned 22, he still has plenty of room to grow and could become a third-pairing defenceman in the next year or two.

9. Etienne Morin

Next up is a player who is almost the polar opposite of Kuznetsov in Etienne Morin. Morin was also a second-round pick, having been taken by the Flames 48th overall in 2023. He is extremely gifted offensively, having recorded 21 goals and 72 points in 67 games during his draft-eligible season with the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Morin’s offensive totals have dipped a bit in 2023-24 but are still impressive nonetheless, with 11 goals and 44 points in 54 outings. He has elite-level vision and very good puck-handling abilities. His biggest issue, as with many young offensive defencemen, is on the defensive side of the puck. His defensive skills and skating will need to be improved to reach the NHL level. That said, there is plenty of potential worth being excited about.

8. Adam Klapka

Adam Klapka doesn’t come anywhere close to having the highest ceiling on this list, but it isn’t every day you find a forward, or even a player at any position, who stands at 6-foot-8. The 23-year-old has improved his game tremendously since joining the Calgary Wranglers in 2022-23 and is having an impressive 2023-24 with 16 goals and 35 points through 51 games.

Klapka played in some NHL games this season, appearing in four games before the All-Star break. He was held pointless but made his presence felt physically, which is what he will be should he become a regular in the Flames lineup. Whether he can become an everyday NHL player remains to be seen, but he is a very intriguing prospect.

7. Jeremie Poirier

Despite having first-round talent, Jeremie Poirier slipped to the third round (72 overall) in the 2020 draft for reasons similar to Morin. Scouts loved his offensive flair, but he had a reputation for not only struggling defensively but often seeming completely disinterested in his own zone. While far from perfect, that side of his game has grown a lot since turning pro last season.

Jeremie Poirier during his time with the Saint John Sea Dogs (Dan Culberson/Saint John Sea Dogs)

A skate laceration to his arm early in the season has resulted in Poirier suiting up for just 10 games with the Wranglers in 2023-24, though he has impressed with a goal and 10 points. Had he not missed so much time, he had a solid chance to crack the Flames’ roster out of training camp this coming fall. That still may be the case, though they may elect to give him a bit more time in the American Hockey League. Either way, it feels like he’s close.

6. Samuel Honzek

The Flames added another exciting forward prospect to their organization at the 2023 draft when they selected Samuel Honzek 16th overall. The 6-foot-4 Slovakian was coming off a season with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League, during which time he scored 23 goals and 56 points in 43 games.

Injuries have limited Honzek’s 2023-24 season, as he has appeared in just 29 games. To the disappointment of many, his production has fallen, as he’s managed only nine goals and 27 points. It isn’t a major concern given that he was forced to play catch-up this season, though it is worth keeping an eye on him to see how he performs in 2024-25 at the pro level.

5. Jakob Pelletier

In both the QMJHL and AHL, Jakob Pelletier has proven to be a fantastic point-producing winger. That hasn’t translated to NHL success yet for the 26th pick in the 2019 draft, though, like Honzek, his 2023-24 season has been injury-riddled.

Pelletier has played in just 13 games with the Flames this season after suffering a shoulder injury that required pre-season surgery. He has failed to generate much during that time, with a goal and three points, though his ice time has been limited as head coach Ryan Huska has tried to ease him back. The 2024-25 season will be a big one in determining his future at the NHL level.

4. Hunter Brzustewicz

Yet another highly talented offensive defenceman the Flames have in their pipeline is Hunter Brzustewicz. The 19-year-old was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in the Elias Lindholm deal and serves as the best blue-line prospect the organization has had in quite some time.

Hunter Brzustewicz, Kitchener Rangers (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

While he also has defensive deficiencies, it is impossible to deny his lethal offensive talent. Through 63 games with the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League, he has a staggering 88 points. He may spend the entire 2024-25 season in the AHL to adapt to professional hockey, but he looks like he has a bright future ahead of him at the NHL level.

3. Connor Zary

Many were ready to close the book on Connor Zary after his first season in the AHL when he had just 25 points in 53 games. Making matters even worse, the solid defensive play he showed in his junior career with the Kamloops Blazers also vanished, making it appear that selecting him 24th in the 2020 draft was a mistake. Thankfully, he has completely changed that narrative.

Related: Potential Free Agents Flames Could Sign This Offseason

Though Zary failed to make the Flames out of training camp this past year, he received his first NHL call-up early and won’t return anytime soon. He has been one of the few bright spots on the Flames this season, with a solid 12 goals and 29 points through 50 games. The 22-year-old is never expected to produce elite totals, but his strong two-way play makes him a very exciting talent.

2. Matt Coronato

Though he has yet to find his footing offensively with the Flames, Matt Coronato’s rookie professional season is proving that he is the real deal. The 13th selection from the 2021 draft has been incredible with the Wranglers, scoring 15 goals and 42 points in 40 games. With the Flames, he has scored twice and added three helpers in 21 outings.

Coronato doesn’t have the skating ability that many of the NHL’s top offensive stars possess, but he is strong on pucks despite his small stature and has a fantastic shot. At just 21 years old, he is far from reaching his full potential, but he should be a solid top-six forward for the Flames for many seasons.

1. Dustin Wolf

After a rough start against the San Jose Sharks in mid-February, several Dustin Wolf detractors came alive and suggested that he isn’t capable of being a number one goalie in the NHL. The 22-year-old returned to the AHL briefly but has now responded with the Flames, having stopped 61 of 64 shots in wins over the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

There is a reason Wolf has won back-to-back goalie of the year awards in the AHL. He has the potential to become one of the best in the NHL, and with all the adversity he has already faced throughout his playing career, there is plenty of reason to believe he has the physical and mental attributes to do just that.

Brighter Pastures Ahead

Though the next few seasons could see the Flames in a similar position standings-wise to where they are now, things are slowly improving for them. By the time the new arena opens its doors for the 2026-27 season, they could return to being a playoff-caliber team.