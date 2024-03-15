Flames’ Wolf Slams the Door on Critics and Golden Knights

Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf had high expectations placed on his shoulders after being named goaltender of the year in back-to-back American Hockey League (AHL) seasons, along with the AHL’s MVP award in 2022-23. But since the Flames already have goaltenders Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar under contract, Wolf started the 2023-24 season in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers.

While Wolf continues to put up impressive stats in the AHL, his time with the Flames hasn’t been as successful. Entering Thursday’s game versus the Vegas Golden Knights, he had a 3.69 goals-against average (GAA), a .880 save percentage (SV%) and a 1-3-1 record in seven NHL appearances.

On Feb. 15, he had an ugly start against one of the league’s worst teams, the San Jose Sharks, allowing six goals on 31 shots, which prompted many detractors to come forward, suggesting something Wolf has heard for many years – he’s too small.

Wolf Puts on a Show

Wolf had a lot of pressure on him heading into Thursday’s start against the Golden Knights. However, as he has done his whole career, he rose to the occasion and showed why he is considered one of the best goaltending prospects in the world.

Not only did the Flames pick up a 4-2 win over former teammate Noah Hanifin, but Wolf was fantastic. He kicked aside 28 of 29 shots and made several ten-bell saves on the night. Some of his best work came early in the third when the game remained up for grabs.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

“He played the way we’ve seen him play in the past. He was confident,” head coach Ryan Huska said postgame. “I felt like his reads were on tonight, and that allowed him to make some of those cross-ice saves that he made tonight.”

Despite the Golden Knights’ struggles as of late, they boast a ton of skill with players like Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel. Though they are pretty banged up right now, they are still the defending Stanley Cup champions and should make the postseason.

More Opportunities for Wolf May Arise

After last night’s big performance, Wolf should get another opportunity soon. Markstrom was still unable to suit up for this one, and a return date is unknown. The Flames’ next game is on Saturday versus the Montreal Canadiens, and if Markstrom can’t play, Wolf will likely get the start, considering Vladar has allowed 13 goals over his last two outings.

The Canadiens could be another great building block for Wolf, as they are near the bottom of the standings and don’t have elite offensive power. The Sharks game last month proved that no team can be taken lightly, but that was also Wolf’s first NHL start in over two months. The win over the Golden Knights should provide him with a much-needed boost of confidence, knowing that he is capable of playing at this level.

Wolf Will Soon Be an NHL Regular

Despite that Markstrom and Vladar are under contract for next season as well, it seems unlikely that Wolf will spend any more time in the AHL. He is putting up incredible numbers for the third straight season and has nothing left to prove in the minors. There have been plenty of trade rumours surrounding Markstrom, but if he isn’t moved, the Flames will likely either move Vladar or risk putting him on waivers to make sure Wolf is given an opportunity next season – one that he deserves.