Potential Free Agents Flames Could Sign This Offseason

Don’t look now, but the 2023-24 NHL season is nearing its end. As they all seem to do, this season has flown by, with the Calgary Flames having just 17 games remaining on its schedule. Through their first 65 games, they have a 31-29-5 record.

Related: 3 Flames With Term Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

The Flames are right about where most expected them to be, which is somewhat of a middling team. They are a fair way outside the playoff picture — 10 points out of the second Western Conference wild card spot — but are no where near the bottom of the league either. While their spot in the standings dictates they won’t get a high-end first-round pick in the upcoming draft, there is still plenty to be excited about when it comes to the future of this team.

One exciting area to consider is the amount of money general manager (GM) Craig Conroy will have to work with this summer. The cap is expected to increase, and with several of their highest paid players no longer on the books, the Flames GM will have some money to spend. Should he choose to do so via free agency, there are plenty of players around the league currently on expiring deals and set to become unrestricted free agents (UFAs.)

High-End Players

Steven Stamkos, C/LW, Tampa Bay Lightning | Sam Reinhart, RW, Florida Panthers | Jake Guentzel, LW/RW, Carolina Hurricanes | Jonathan Marchessault, LW/RW, Vegas Golden Knights | Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Florida Panthers | Joe Pavelski, RW, Dallas Stars | Matt Duchene, RW/C, Dallas Stars | Patrick Kane, RW, Detroit Red Wings

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While adding any of these players would be extremely exciting, none of them are likely to join the Flames. The organization has been careful to say that they are not in a rebuild, but based on their moves ahead of the trade deadline, it feels pretty close. It would make little sense to throw a lot of money at any of these players given how the next few seasons are projected to go, and quite frankly, it’s hard to envision any of them wanting to come to Calgary.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, as there are several other solid players set to become free agents that could serve as potential fits.

Other Intriguing Pending UFAs

Adam Henrique, LW/C, Edmonton Oilers | Anthony Mantha, LW/RW, Vegas Golden Knights | Tyler Bertuzzi, LW/RW, Toronto Maple Leafs | Teuvo Teravainen, LW/RW, Carolina Hurricanes | Jason Zucker, LW/RW, Nashville Predators | Elias Lindholm, C, Vancouver Canucks Noah Hanifin, D, Vegas Golden Knights | Tyson Barrie, D, Nashville Predators, | Chris Tanev, D, Dallas Stars | Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW, LA Kings | Tyler Toffoli, LW/RW, Winnipeg Jets | Ilya Samsonov, G, Toronto Maple Leafs | Chris Driedger, G, Seattle Kraken | Cam Talbot, G, LA Kings | Laurent Brossoit, G, Winnipeg Jets | James Reimer, G, Detroit Red Wings

One thing you’ll notice is that there are plenty of former Flames on this list. While none of those are likely to head back to Calgary, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Flames seriously consider a few others on this list.

One who they could give an opportunity to is Tyson Barrie. The 32-year-old is a power-play specialist, which the Flames could use given their struggles in that area this season. He would also be very cheap, as he has had an ugly season in Nashville, often sitting out of the lineup as a healthy scratch. The Flames will be needing to sign some blueliners for the 2024-25 season, and with reported interest in Barrie prior to the deadline, could look to bring him in.

Tyson Barrie, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Another area they could look to add some help in is goaltending. If Jacob Markstrom does wind up getting traded, bringing in a veteran to help mentor up-and-comer Dustin Wolf may be in the Flames’ best interest. James Reimer would be an interesting fit, as he has often been deployed in a tandem role throughout his career and has nearly 500 games of NHL experience.

Plenty of Options for Flames

With all the trades they have made this season, the Flames will almost certainly have to add a few free agents to fill some holes in their roster. They could also look to make a trade or two with all the picks they have acquired, but seeing them target a name or two on the list above would not come as any sort of surprise.