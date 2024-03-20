Flyers Prospects Report: Rizzo, Bump, Kaplan & More

The Philadelphia Flyers have eight prospects playing NCAA Division I hockey across the United States. These prospects represent programs ranging from those that are steeped in a winning tradition to relatively newcomers to the world of varsity college hockey. The departure of Flyers’ top prospect and Boston College star Cutter Gauthier in a January 2024 trade cleared the way for other college prospects in the organization to receive well-deserved attention from the media and fans alike.

The college hockey regular season ended for the 64 NCAA Division I men’s teams earlier this month. With some teams currently battling through their respective conference tournaments, and the NCAA Frozen Four tournament starting in late March, now is the perfect time to review the regular season accomplishments of the Flyers’ college hockey prospects.

Massimo Rizzo – University of Denver

The University of Denver’s Massimo Rizzo has not suited up for a game since Feb. 3 due to a lower-body injury. Despite missing college playing time due to the Spengler Cup and this injury, the junior forward recorded 44 points (10 goals and 34 assists) in 28 appearances for the Pioneers. Drafted 216th overall in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the Flyers obtained Rizzo’s NHL rights in an Aug. 9, 2023 trade with the Carolina Hurricanes.

During the Spengler Cup, an annual invitational hockey tournament held in Switzerland, Rizzo played in four games for Team Canada tallying two assists. Prior to his injury, he was considered a contender for the 2024 Hobey Baker Award, an honor given out annually to the best player in college hockey. The Pioneers finished the regular season ranked number three nationally with a record of 24 wins, nine losses, and three ties.

Bryce Brodzinski – University of Minnesota

Drafted 196th overall in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Flyers, the University of Minnesota’s Bryce Brodzinski finished up his fifth regular season of hockey earlier this month. The 23-year-old right wing appeared in all 34 of the Golden Gophers’ regular season games, scoring 13 goals and tallying 19 assists.

Bryce Brodzinski, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

A highly reliable offensive contributor, he went on a seven-game point streak amidst Big Ten conference rival contests against Notre Dame, Michigan State, Penn State, and Ohio State between Nov. 17 and Dec. 8. This streak was highlighted by a huge four-point game in support of an overtime victory against Michigan State on Nov. 26. Minnesota’s regular season record was 22 wins, nine losses, and five ties, placing them at number six overall in national college hockey rankings.

Alex Bump – Western Michigan University

Left wing Alex Bump just finished his first regular season of college hockey with Western Michigan University of the NCAA Division I’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC). Drafted 133rd overall in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, he recorded an impressive 29 points (11 goals and 18 assists) in 34 games with the Broncos this season.

During the regular season, Bump had four multi-point games for Western Michigan. The 6-foot, 194-pound forward turned 20 years old this past November. The Broncos finished the regular season ranked number 14 nationally, with a record of 20 wins, 13 defeats, and one draw. The freshman was named an NCHC Rookie of the Year finalist for his accomplishments on the ice.

Devin Kaplan – Boston University

A 2022 third-round pick in the NHL Entry Draft, Devin Kaplan just finished up his second regular season with Boston University. The sophomore right-winger missed some playing time this season due to a lower-body injury, but still managed to score five goals and tally 15 assists in 31 appearances for the Terriers. Between Oct. 21 and Nov. 10, the forward had an impressive six-game point streak for Boston University that included wins over ranked opponents the University of North Dakota and the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass).

Devin Kaplan USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, the New Jersey native received Hockey East All-Tournament Team honors. After finishing the regular season with a record of 24 wins, eight losses, and two draws, Boston University sits at number two overall in college hockey ranking behind archrival Boston College.

Hunter McDonald – Northeastern University

Hunter McDonald’s 2023-24 campaign with Northeastern University was cut short due to an early season injury that kept him out of the Huskies’ lineup from early October to late December. In his return to the ice on Dec. 28, the 21-year-old immediately got back to work recording an assist and four penalty minutes in a victory over the University of Minnesota Duluth.

In 21 regular season appearances, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound blueliner recorded six points (one goal and five assists) and 28 penalty minutes. Northeastern finished the regular season with a respectable record of 16 wins, 15 losses, and three ties. The Flyers’ 2022 NHL Entry Draft sixth-round pick received several defensemen and rookie honors last season from the NCAA’s Hockey East Association conference.

Ty Murchison – Arizona State University

Arizona State University’s Ty Murchison completed his third regular season of college hockey earlier this month. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman from Corona, California appeared in 37 games this season, recording seven points (three goals and four assists). The blueliner recorded two of these goals during the Sun Devils’ Dec. 16 and 17 weekend series against Robert Morris University on the road.

Murchison’s physical presence was felt on the ice by opponents, as he recorded 62 penalty minutes with an impressive plus-7. This season, Murchison, along with fellow blueliner and teammate Ethan Szmagaj, gained reputations across college hockey for their abilities to block shots. The Sun Devils finished the regular season ranked in the top 20 in college polls with an excellent record of 24 wins, eight losses, and six draws.

Owen McLaughlin – University of North Dakota

The University of North Dakota’s Owen McLaughlin had a breakout offensive season in his second regular campaign of college hockey. The center, selected by the Flyers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, recorded 34 points (12 goals and 22 assists) in 35 regular season games for the Fighting Hawks.

A native of the Philadelphia suburbs, the 6-foot, 172-pound sophomore had five three-point games over the course of the regular season. North Dakota currently sits at number five overall in national college hockey rankings after finishing the season with a record of 24 wins, 10 defeats, and two ties.

Cole Knuble – University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame ended the 2023-24 regular season with a disappointing record of 15 wins, 17 losses, and two ties. Despite the challenges the team encountered on the ice, eight freshman players gained valuable experience this season for the Fighting Irish. The freshman eight includes forward, and Flyers’ 2023 draft pick, Cole Knuble who showed promise during his first season of college hockey.

Cole Knuble, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

A former star player with the Fargo Force of the junior-level United States Hockey League (USHL), Knuble recorded nine goals and 10 assists over the course of 34 regular season games for Notre Dame. His solid season was highlighted by a Dec. 30 hat trick against Augustana University at home.

Frozen Four

With a number of Flyers’ prospects playing for nationally ranked college hockey programs, they will get ample opportunities to shine on the national stage when the 2024 Division 1 Men’s NCAA Frozen Four tournament kicks off later this month. The selection show for the tournament is scheduled for March 24, with regionals kicking off at four different sites on March 28. The national semifinals and national championship game will be held at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Minnesota on April 11 and April 13, respectively.