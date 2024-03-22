Terik Parascak – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Terik Parascak

2023-24 Team: Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Date of Birth: May 28, 2006

Place of Birth: Lethbridge, AB, CAN

Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 179 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings:

Terik Parascak is an offensive powerhouse who exploded with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. He has elevated his game at both ends of the ice and is lined up to be a late first-round or early second-round pick. His ability to find the back of the net is impressive, and while his skating ability could use some work, many teams could use a player like him in their prospect pool. If he continues to grow offensively, he could become a solid top-six forward.

Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars (Image: Tri-City Americans)

He has flown up NHL mock draft charts this season more than any other player, and for good reason. He is ninth in the WHL in points and has shown his offensive ability to be his biggest strength. He has a great shot, is very strong around the front of the net, and has a high hockey IQ for a rookie. His defensive game is okay, but he doesn’t stand out in his own end by any means, and he can continue to work on that. His stride is the biggest issue, and he will need to clean it up if he wants to make the NHL someday.

Parsacak’s biggest strength is his offensive game. He has 43 goals and 103 points through 66 games this season. For a rookie to be putting up numbers like this is impressive, and he has earned a lot of attention. Defensively, he needs some work on his positioning and his consistency, but that should come with a few more seasons of development.

His skating is what will prevent him from being selected in the top 10. Offensive skill alone, he is arguably one of the strongest in his draft class. Unfortunately, teams are looking for complete players with their early picks, and Parascak still has some touch-ups to focus on before he is ready to make the jump to the professional level. There is no doubt he could make it to the NHL one day, it will just take some major improvements.

Terik Parascak – NHL Draft Projection

Parascak is a wizard offensively, but his defensive lapses may drop his draft stock. He should be a late first-round pick and could be selected somewhere between 20-28, but there is a chance he slips into the second round and goes as late as 40th overall. His draft position will depend on whether teams are willing to work with him to improve his defensive structure, and whether or not they think he’s willing to work on his skating.

Quotables

“Incredibly intelligent forward with decent puck skills and great feel for the game. Skating needs to improve massively, but has the upside to become a top-six, two-way forward.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“One of those players with that innate ability to go to where the puck will be and always has an option in all zones. He is composed under pressure, connects with tape to tape passes and has shown a consistent finishing ability. One of the more naturally talented prospects in the 2024 draft class, he plays on both special teams and has deceptive speed & quickness that always makes him a scoring threat.” – 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game: Terik Parascak Scouting Report

Strengths

Offensive wizard

Hard shot

Smart passer

Attacks the net well

Great hands

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating ability

Physicality

Defensive IQ

NHL Potential

Risk-Reward

Risk: 4/5, Reward: 4.25/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 8.25/10, Defense: 6.25/10

Awards and Achievements

2021-22: CSSHL U16 most goals and points & MVP

2022-23: CSSHL U18 Champion

Terik Parascak Stats

Videos