Flames Should Explore Moving Kadri or Coleman This Offseason

Barring a miracle, the Calgary Flames will miss the playoffs for the second straight season. While there was some optimism this group could bounce back after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, it has since become obvious the current roster simply isn’t good enough.

General manager Craig Conroy realized just that, and has moved on from Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin in return for a ton of draft picks, a few roster players, and some prospects.

While the Flames are refusing to use the word “rebuild,” that is exactly what is happening right now. It will become even more apparent in the offseason once the expected Jacob Markstrom trade takes place, and it doesn’t have to end there, either. This team isn’t in a position to win over the next few years, and they have a few others on their current roster who have value and could fetch some good returns.

Kadri and Coleman Hot Commodities

Though the Flames weren’t able to bounce back this season and sit eight points out of the second Western Conference wild-card spot, they did have some individuals who performed at much higher levels. After a disappointing 56 points in 2022-23, Nazem Kadri has come back and proven that he is still a high-end NHL player. He leads the Flames in scoring with 59 points through 68 games, and has a great shot at cracking the 70-point total for the second time in his career.

After last season, Kadri’s seven-year, $49 million signing with the Flames was looking like a mistake. While the deal could become a problem in the future given the term and that he’s 33, there is no doubt that he has lived up to it in 2023-24. He remains a great second-line centreman, making his $7 million cap hit quite reasonable. Teams who view themselves as Stanley Cup contenders that need some help down the middle would benefit from having him — especially since he has two deep playoff runs under his belt and a Stanley Cup ring on his finger — and would likely be willing to pay a good price to acquire him.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another player who is having a very good season for the Flames is Blake Coleman. The 32-year-old was just o.k. in his first two seasons with the organization after signing a six-year, $29.4 million deal, putting up a combined 34 goals and 71 points through 161 games. His $4.9 million cap hit appeared to be a burden, but has turned into a bargain this season.

Through 68 games, Coleman has already set career highs with a team-leading 28 goals and 51 points. Pair that with his always-strong defensive play, and you have an individual who is highly valuable. He also has two Stanley Cup rings, which adds even more value. Teams looking for a solid two-way forward who can contribute offensively in the top nine could do plenty worse than Coleman, and should he be made available, several would be interested. Recency bias always plays a huge part in a player’s value, and Conroy has an opportunity to sell high on him this offseason.

Flames Likely to Keep At Least One

While trading both players would appease the fans who are wanting to see a full teardown, it isn’t likely to happen. Not only is there a cap floor the Flames will need to ensure they are above, but having some leadership to guide younger players is big. Moving both, along with Markstrom, would be removing too much veteran presence from the dressing room. It would certainly help add more picks and prospects to the cupboard, but that doesn’t help much if the young individuals don’t have older players to help show them the ropes.

Though Kadri has a no-movement clause through 2025-26 and Coleman has a no-trade clause, both players are extremely competitive and signed with the Flames in hopes of winning another Stanley Cup. While they both have control on where they could end up, they are likely to welcome a trade if it allows them to join a contender. It is worth exploring the markets for both and deeming which trade makes more sense to make, as it would help build further towards what looks to be a promising future.