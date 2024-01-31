Maple Leafs’ Simon Benoit Worth Long-Term Contract Risk

When Simon Benoit was signed by Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving, he was brought in as blue-line insurance. Although he was given a chance to make the team, it seemed he was destined to play in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies until an injury justified his recall to the big club.

Even then, many were mystified by the signing. Why waste any of the team’s valuable salary-cap space on a player who was so bad last season with the Anaheim Ducks? In some ways, the wonder made sense. Although Benoit played top-four pairing minutes in Anaheim, his numbers were poor. In 78 games, he scored only three goals and seven assists (for 10 points). That’s no surprise for a defensive defenseman, but the kicker was that his plus/minus rating was a minus-29.

Maple Leafs fans were upset about the team’s decision to sign Benoit. One commenter expressed concern about Benoit coming from what they referred to as a “terrible team,” and voiced apprehensions about head coach Sheldon Keefe potentially favouring him over skilled defensemen. Another commenter, in a brief and straightforward critique, labelled Benoit as a “Bust,” skeptical that he could make any contributions.

Related: Maple Leafs Blue Line Gets More Physical With Simon Benoit

Yet another fan mockingly suggested that the organization should plan a parade in response to Benoit’s signing. Such was the level of doubt, and to say there was skepticism and reservations about the impact and value of Benoit to the team is an understatement.

Benoit Hits the Maple Leafs Training Camp with Confidence

In an article written in late September, Luke Fox wrote about Benoit’s confidence and resilience. Benoit came across as self-defined by his physical play but also unwaveringly determined to make a mark on his new team. Fox nicely framed his article with Benoit seeing himself as a distinctive underdog and making the team was a bone he would not let go of. There was, in Benoit’s mind, no way he wasn’t going to earn a spot on the team’s roster.

🖊 We’ve signed defenceman Simon Benoit to a one-year contract — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 28, 2023

Perhaps it was that kind of never-quit mentality that – since he first got his chance – has pushed Benoit’s path over 33 games to the Maple Leafs’ second pairing with Jake McCabe.

Latest News & Highlights

Benoit’s rise to the NHL was far from conventional. He was an undrafted player striving to secure a home anywhere in the NHL. In his time with the Ducks, he achieved career highs despite playing for the last-place team. Even when the Ducks decided not to qualify him as a restricted free agent (RFA) in June, it only intensified Benoit’s drive for success.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Re-Think Trade Deadline Strategy

Fox also noted Benoit’s bold predictions. Benoit believed he had the abilities and the drive he needed. He was going to prove himself. He faced setbacks and injuries, yet he viewed these challenges as pathways for growth. Fortunately, as it seems to have turned out, his commitment to making his mark on the team aligned with the Maple Leafs’ search for players who embraced challenges as part of their journey.

Benoit Shows that He Fits the Maple Leafs Needs

Suddenly, Benoit’s physicality and reliability addressed a longstanding team need. He was a defenseman with grit and toughness. His style, which he described as “really physical,” matched the team’s objectives.

SIMON BENOIT GOAL!!!



First goal as a Toronto Maple Leaf! pic.twitter.com/typDNCx12W — Maple Leafs Wave (@LeafsWave) January 28, 2024

Benoit’s underdog-with-a-bone mentality might be one missing puzzle piece the Maple Leafs have been seeking. He plays with heart and has a vigorous work ethic. Each time he steps onto the ice wearing the Maple Leafs jersey, fans see a player who not only brings a defensive mindset but also has a game-changing attitude.

At least twice, I’ve seen him make passes that became bad turnovers. Yet, both times, he’s busted his rear to throw himself in front of the opposition to break up the offensive chance he created. He does make mistakes, but he also works his tail off to fix them.

Related: A Really Early Prediction of John Tavares’ Next Contract

As Benoit continues to translate his confidence and never-stop work ethic into on-ice contributions, he’s proving to be an unexpected asset that strengthens the Maple Leafs’ blueline depth and adds a positive dynamic to the roster.

Now at Mid-Season: Benoit’s Earned His Spot

Benoit played his first game with the Maple Leafs on Nov. 6, but he was then a healthy scratch for several games. However, since mid-November, he’s been a regular on the blue line, playing the left-side second-pairing defender alongside McCabe (who has moved seamlessly to the right side).

The Athletic has player cards that assess the value and play of different NHL players. Here are some of the insights from Benoit’s player card (from “NHL Player Cards: Atlantic Division,” Dom Luszcyszyn and Shayna Goldman, The Athletic, 01/28/2024):

“In terms of his performance metrics, Benoit’s on-ice performance shows that the 25-year-old defenseman (who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 203 pounds) has put up an average ice time of 16 minutes and 22 seconds per game. His rating shows that his estimated market value would be $2.3 million; however, his current salary is $800,000. That presents a surplus value of $1.5 million.”

There's nothing flashy about Simon Benoit's game, but the Maple Leafs defenceman is becoming quite a useful player for the team. @lukefoxjukebox says GM Brad Treliving would be wise to give him a new contract. https://t.co/O8kwu7ynmv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 5, 2024

Benoit has room for improvement insofar as his offensive contributions go. His player card indicates a rating of -8 and a forecast rating of -7. That places him in the 9th percentile among defensemen. However, his defensive ranking tells a different story. There, he has earned a robust rating of +8, which has been forecast to end at +4. Defensively, that assessment ranks him in the 91st percentile. He’s better than nine of ten defensemen playing in the NHL, according to this assessment.

Benoit’s defensive prowess is evident. In assessing his ratings, one must consider their context and the coaches’ expectations for his role. While offensive improvements could enhance his overall impact, his defensive excellence, sitting in the 91st percentile, positions him as a valuable defensive asset.

It’s Time for the Maple Leafs to Extend His Contract

Given everything that’s happened with Benoit, it’s time the Maple Leafs reward him. He’s earned a place on the team. Locking him into a long-term deal would be a strategic move to solidify that spot in the lineup.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Front Office Has to Start Addressing Weaknesses

Some hockey insiders, including Elliotte Friedman, agree. He believes it’s time for the Maple Leafs to sign Benoit to a substantial, long-term contract extension. As his impact on the team becomes more evident, these experts have highlighted why Benoit could be the key piece the Maple Leafs have been searching for.

Friedman, in particular, also emphasized Benoit’s exceptional cultural fit within the Maple Leafs. Others have commended Benoit’s resilience, noting his impressive comeback during training camp after overcoming an injury. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has labelled Benoit the team’s most physical defenseman. He’s also acknowledged Benoit’s continuous improvement and emphasized his strong work ethic and dedication to refining his skills.

So, the question arises — why haven’t the Maple Leafs signed Benoit to an extended deal given his growing impact? Listening to Friedman, you get the idea that he’s urging the team to consider locking in Benoit for the long term to ensure his sustained contribution. That makes sense to me.