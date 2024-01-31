NHL Rumors: Rangers, Maple Leafs, Senators, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers are reportedly open to moving Kaapo Kakko to free up cap space to make a big splash ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, multiple teams are interested in defenseman Chris Tanev. The Maple Leafs are among them, but are they willing to meet the asking price? Finally, after signing an extension, is Vancouver Canucks’ GM Patrik Allvin considering a Nikita Zadorov trade?

Rangers Open to Moving Kaapo Kakko

The New York Rangers are considering a big NHL trade deadline move and to make it, they may have to move more out and free up some cap space. Suffering a setback with the season-ending loss of Filip Chytil, they now aim to generate the additional funds required to land a significant replacement. Recent reports from Darren Dreger’s “Insider Trading” indicate that Rangers’ general manager Chris Drury is considering trade offers for forward Kaapo Kakko, envisioning the move as a strategic step to facilitate a major acquisition.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While the team’s active pursuit of trade possibilities for the 22-year-old Finnish player remains uncertain, Drury is said to be actively exploring avenues to secure a top-six right wing or a middle-six center, potentially both. Kakko’s status as a restricted free-agent status does play into the team’s willingness to potentially trade him.

According to information from sources shared by Larry Brooks in the New York Post, the Rangers had Elias Lindholm as their prime target even before Filip Chytil’s season-ending absence due to a suspected concussion.

Multiple Teams, Including Maple Leafs, in on Chris Tanev

In a report by Bruce Garrioch in the Ottawa Sun, league sources reveal that up to 10 teams, including the Senators, Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, and Vancouver Canucks, have expressed interest in Flames defenseman Tanev. The trade buzz suggests that Maple Leafs’ general manager and former Flames GM Brad Treliving is actively pursuing the acquisition of the sought-after blueliner.

Garrioch writes:

League executives say the asking price for Tanev is at least a first-round pick, plus a prospect. We’re led to believe Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving, who signed Tanev while with the Flames, had made him the club’s No. 1 target and will pay a higher price in a trade. source – ‘GARRIOCH: The Senators aren’t alone in their pursuit of Calgary defenceman Chris Tanev’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 01/30/2024

The scarcity of right-shot defensemen in this year’s trade market amplifies Tanev’s appeal, making him a highly coveted asset. If the Leafs are willing to pay a first-rounder (and possibly more), the Senators may move towards seeing if they can’t sign Tanev as a free agent in the off-season, assuming he doesn’t sign with whatever team he lands on.

Canucks Not Likely to Trade Zadorov

According to Rick Dhaliwal, Nikita Zadorov’s agent Dan Milstein dismisses rumors suggesting the Vancouver Canucks might trade his client ahead of the trade deadline. A rumor popped up this week that Zadorov could be dealt, along with Andre Kuzmenko, to free up cap space and go after a big acquisition like Elias Lindholm from Calgary or Jake Guentzel from Pittsburgh. “I have been told the Canucks are not trying to trade Nikita Zadorov. Believe the Zaradov rumours caught the Canucks off guard…” he said.

While Zadorov has faced challenges since joining the Canucks, his robust and physical playing style could be an asset in the intense environment of playoff competition. Another potential trade candidate is Andrei Kuzmenko, who carries a $5.5 million AAV through the next season. However, his diminishing performance this season might pose challenges in finding a suitable trade scenario.