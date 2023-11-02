Rangers’ Kakko a Trade Candidate Again if Struggles Continue

The New York Rangers have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL to start out the 2023-24 season. Their start has opened the eyes of doubters who didn’t expect them to be as strong as they have been, especially with the departure of superstar forward Patrick Kane and the questions surrounding new signing Jonathan Quick. Another storyline many fans were following heading into the new season was the short leash that Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko were on. The former first and second-overall picks, respectively, have been underwhelming offensively and haven’t been meeting many fans’ expectations since joining the NHL. While they have been solid at both ends of the ice, fans expected more.

Lafreniere, who was drafted first overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, has started off strong with four goals through the team’s nine games and has improved substantially in the defensive zone. Kakko, on the other hand, who the Rangers selected second overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, only has one goal and one assist and hasn’t been great defensively. It would be no surprise if the Rangers considered trading him this season if he doesn’t step his game up at the offensive end.

Which Teams Make Sense for Kakko?

While a trade for Kakko likely wouldn’t happen until at least the trade deadline, there are a few teams that make sense to try and acquire Kakko if the Rangers decide to part with him. The first team is the Los Angeles Kings, who while they have started quite well this season, lack the forward depth to make a deep playoff run. With the acquisition of Pierre-Luc Dubois during the offseason, they made their intentions of going all-in for a Stanley Cup known. Bringing in a guy like Kakko gives them an opportunity to bolster their forward group defensively and gives Kakko the opportunity to flourish with a fresh start.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Rangers decide to go all-in for a Stanley Cup playoff run closer to the trade deadline, I can see them packaging Kakko and a first-round draft pick in exchange for a difference-maker. The Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, and the Philadelphia Flyers all make sense in this scenario, as they are all in a rebuild and will be hoping to bring in young players and draft picks to focus on their future. From the Coyotes, the Rangers could pursue Matt Dumba or Nick Schmaltz. From the Sharks, they could target Logan Couture, and from the Flyers, they could target Travis Konency. Between now and then, those targets could change, but I would expect them to be trade deadline pieces that get moved for assets to contenders.

What Does Kakko Have to Do to Keep His Spot on the Rangers?

In order for him to not be traded, he’ll have to continue to improve on his defensive awareness while finding confidence in his offensive abilities. It’s clear, he’s a strong player, but he doesn’t seem to trust his own shot and seems to second-guess it every now and again. I really wish nothing but the best as a huge fan of Kakko, but he’ll need to step it up if he wants to stay in New York.

The Rangers are at the top of the Metropolitan Division after nine games, and will likely be one of the most dangerous teams in the division all season. Hopefully, they can continue this strong play into November and improve their lead over the rest of the division. The Rangers are back in action tonight (Thursday, Nov. 2) against the Carolina Hurricanes, who are two points behind them in the standings.