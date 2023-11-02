Bruins’ Top 5 Stars of the Month – Oct. 2023

The Boston Bruins‘ first month of the season is officially over, and it is fair to say that it was a great one for the Black and Gold. After a brutal offseason that saw them lose Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and several other notable names, they put together an 8-0-1 record and lead the Eastern Conference in points. While their schedule was not the hardest, this team showed that they are still quite good. So, which of their players had the biggest impact in October? Let’s discuss their top five stars of the month now.

No. 5 – Charlie McAvoy

Charlie McAvoy had a strong first month of the season, and his stats effectively display that. The 2016 first-round pick has made a big impact offensively from the point, posting two goals and eight points in nine games. With that, he has also been quite dependable on the defensive side of things, which is what he has become famous for over the years.

However, McAvoy’s excellent October ended in a horrendous fashion, as the star defenseman was handed a four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head on Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. This puts the Bruins at a disadvantage at the beginning of November, and McAvoy will look to make up for it with another strong month once he returns.

No. 4 – Linus Ullmark

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark certainly had a strong month in October. The 30-year-old has shown signs of last season’s form thus far, as he sports a 4-0-1 record, a 1.77 goals-against average (GAA), and a .939 save percentage (SV%). His one rough moment was in the Bruins’ late collapse to the Anaheim Ducks, but other than that, he has been nearly perfect.

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Due to his strong start to the season, the No. 4 spot seems just about right for Ullmark. The Bruins will be hoping that the veteran can keep this kind of play up from here. If he does, they should not have too much trouble making the postseason this spring.

No. 3 – Brad Marchand

So far, Brad Marchand‘s stint as the Bruins’ captain has gone swimmingly. Not only is the team off to a strong start, but the veteran winger has also been one of the Original Six club’s most impactful players. In nine games so far this season, the 35-year-old has five goals and nine points. Needless to say, he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

If the Bruins hope to have success this season, they are going to need Marchand to continue to be a high-impact player. This is especially so after their multiple noteworthy offseason subtractions. So far, Marchand has been great, and it will be fun to see if he can keep this kind of production up from here.

No. 2 – Jeremy Swayman

While Ullmark has been great for the Bruins so far this season, Jeremy Swayman was even better. The reigning William M. Jennings Trophy winner (along with Ullmark) is currently one of the best goalies in October, as he had a perfect 4-0-0 record, a 1.26 goals-against average (GAA), and a .957 save percentage (SV%) in four appearances. His GAA and SV% are also currently the second-best in the NHL for goalies who have made at least three appearances this season. Needless to say, he has been a major difference-maker.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Due to his remarkable play in October, Swayman certainly deserves the second spot on this list. If he keeps this play up moving forward, he should be in the Vezina Trophy conversation. However, as great as Swayman was in October, there was one Bruin who made an even bigger impact.

No. 1 – David Pastrnak

David Pastrnak was, without a doubt, the Bruins’ top star of October. The $90 million man provided a significant amount of the Bruins’ offense, posting eight goals and 14 points in just nine games played. This is exactly the kind of start the Bruins needed from the superstar winger, as he played a huge role in their nearly perfect October.

Expecting Pastrnak to replicate this pace of production for the remainder of the season may be a bit of a stretch, but it is clear that he could be in for a very big campaign. With how marvelously he played in October, he was easily the Bruins’ most impactful player, and it’s not even close.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although Matthew Poitras did not make this list, he deserves an honorable mention. The 19-year-old center had an impressive first month in the NHL, posting three goals, five points, and a plus-4 rating in nine games played. With this play, he, rightfully, is sticking with the team past his nine-game window.

Nevertheless, it is safe to call the month of October a success for the Bruins, and the five main players highlighted in this, as well as Poitras, are significant reasons behind it. Let’s see how November goes for the team and which of their players step up from here.