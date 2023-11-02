Flames Players Quickly Proving Sutter Wasn’t the Problem

As it turns out, the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award winner may not have been the biggest issue as to why the Calgary Flames missed the playoffs last season. After being looked at as a hero around the city of Calgary after the Flames’ fantastic 2021-22 campaign, Darryl Sutter quickly became public enemy number one last season.

Darryl Sutter, Head Coach of the Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sutter didn’t do himself any favours to help fix the changing narrative on him, as he had several blunders when speaking to the media, most notably instances involving Jonathan Huberdeau and Jakob Pelletier. With several reports suggesting he had lost the room, it made him the easy scapegoat as to why a team with such a good roster wasn’t able to string together wins.

The belief was that once Sutter was out of the picture, this group would turn things around instantly. However, they now sit at 2-7-1 through 10 games, proving that their issues run far deeper than Sutter. If anything based on their play this season, he may have been the reason they fell just two points shy of the playoffs rather than end up a lottery team.

Huberdeau & Kadri Have Fallen Off

Perhaps the biggest reason for the Flames’ struggles is that their two highest-paid players in Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have been no good. That sounds harsh, but it is also the reality. Through a combined 20 games this season, they have combined for three goals and nine points. That is absolutely unacceptable production for two players that take up $17.5 million in cap space.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last season, it seemed that both players down years, particularly Huberdeau’s, was placed on Sutter’s shoulders. While the two didn’t have a great relationship, no coach is ever fully responsible for a player seeing a 60-point decline. If anything, Sutter’s frustrations may have come from the fact that he realized Huberdeau isn’t the player he was advertised as when acquired last offseason.

As for Kadri, he appeared to be completely checked out as the 2022-23 season progressed. That again was blamed by many on his relationship with Sutter. However, it hasn’t changed at all under Ryan Huska, as his effort away from the puck remains uninspiring. There is no one to blame for that other than the player himself.

Lindholm Not the Same Player Without Tkachuk & Gaudreau

Heading into training camp, there was serious talk that Elias Lindholm would sign an extension coming in at around $9 million per year. Based on how he has looked early on, it is a blessing in disguise that general manager Craig Conroy wasn’t able to get him locked up, as it is becoming increasingly evident that he isn’t capable of being the top-line centreman he was believed to be during his years playing in between Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk.

After a career-best 42-goal, 82-point season in 2021-22, Lindholm saw his totals fall to 22 goals and 64 points last season. While his relationship with Sutter wasn’t believed to be as problematic, he was given a pass due to the drama-filled year for the Flames.

While still a solid player, as shown by last year’s stat line as well as his solid defensive play, he seems to be more of a second-line centreman rather than the first he was nearly paid as. That, again, doesn’t fall on Sutter, as he wasn’t the man in charge of the roster personnel.

Markstrom Not the Elite Goalie Flames Had Thought

This season marks Jacob Markstrom’s fourth as a Flame. The first was ugly, as was last year. The 2021-22 season was outstanding, but with him struggling once again in 2023-24, it is more than fair to say his signing hasn’t worked out for the Flames.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Shortly after Sutter’s firing, Tyler Toffoli explained that Sutter would play mind games with Markstrom, which impacted the goaltender’s performance. While that may have been the case, he hasn’t been any better without Sutter at the helm, as he sits with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage through eight appearances. Like Huberdeau and Kadri’s, Markstrom’s contract is starting to become worrisome.

Put Up or Shut Up

Too many times this offseason, we heard from players that Sutter wasn’t the right fit for this group. While that may be the case, anyone who has watched the Flames play this season has quickly come to realize that this group seems to lack passion. That is 100 percent on them, not their former head coach. If anything, it seems like there is an argument to be made that Sutter is the biggest reason why they had the success they did in 2021-22. Until this roster shows otherwise, they appear to be the biggest problem, not vice versa.