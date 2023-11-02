Islanders Should Target Oilers’ Ceci To Fill Mayfield Void

With Scott Mayfield’s injury, the New York Islanders now have a weakness they weren’t expecting this season. They lack a right-side defenseman who can shut down offenses, specifically on their second and third pairings. The team’s defense, which is typically a strength, has struggled in recent games, allowing four goals in their Oct. 29 loss to the Detroit Red Wings and 21 goals in the last six games.

The Edmonton Oilers have struggled on the defensive end of the ice this season, allowing 4.00 goals per game but Cody Ceci is having a strong season and fits the need on the Islanders’ defense. On a struggling team, Ceci’s been one of their best defensemen with 0.5 defensive point share and seven blocked shots while averaging 20:11 of ice time. The Islanders, who are looking to win now with a veteran-heavy roster, could make a move for him.

Cody Ceci, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s unlikely the Oilers will trade him or anyone. They are also looking to win now, and despite starting the season 2-5-1, they have the players in place to turn things around. That said, the right deal, especially if it upgrades the Oilers’ roster, should see the veteran defenseman on the move.

Islanders Round Out Defense

Ceci plays the right side, often alongside Darnell Nurse, on Edmonton’s top pairing, but he can also play the second or third-pairing role, which he’s done throughout his 11-year career. On the Islanders, with Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, and Noah Dobson all putting together strong seasons and proving to be shutdown defensemen, he’d likely play next to Sebastian Aho or Alexander Romanov.

Ryan Pulock, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A Ceci-Romanov duo would provide the Islanders with a duo that shut down opposing offenses and deliver a hard hit in the process. The two skaters combined for 239 blocked shots and 337 hits last season, proving they can play the dirty areas and stop opponents by all means necessary. Playing Ceci with Aho would make the third pairing and the Islanders’ defense one of the deepest in the league.

Ideally, the Islanders will add a two-way defenseman who can open up the offense from the point – something the unit struggles to do outside of Dobson. Last season, the lack of scoring from the blue line was one of the primary reasons they were eliminated against the Carolina Hurricanes in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In low-scoring games, the Hurricanes had playmakers at the point, which ultimately allowed them to win the series in six games against a team that was awful offensively.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ceci isn’t a two-way defenseman. He only has one assist through eight games this season and has only surpassed the 10-goal and 20-assist threshold once in his career. However, he would fill the team’s immediate need on defense. He’s great in the defensive zone and contributes in multiple ways, from playing gap-sound defense to blocking shots and creating turnovers.

Oilers Help Roster Reset

The Oilers are off to a terrible start to the 2023-24 season. They are 2-5-1, and with Connor McDavid battling an upper-body injury, the early-season outlook isn’t great. They need to set themselves up for the rest of the season and the long haul as well.

The Oilers can reset or retool their roster with a trade and at the same time, remain competitive this season. The return for Ceci could make them a better team and allow them to make that push to win the Cup. They need to add youth, especially on defense with both goaltenders, Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner, playing poorly.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, the Oilers traded Tyson Barrie in a deal that landed them Mattias Ekholm. This veteran swap strengthened their defense for the second half. That might be necessary again, but instead of adding another veteran, Edmonton might look to add a younger skater with a higher upside, especially if they can move the puck up the ice to help out the high-powered offense.

Ceci is playing at a high level defensively, but he only has two years left on his contract. Considering the Oilers are pressed against the salary cap, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to re-sign the 29-year-old before he hits free agency in 2025. This is the time to trade him for a good return more so than the trade deadline or in the 2024 offseason.

Why The Islanders Wouldn’t Want Ceci

The Islanders have no shortage of young defensemen ready to step up and become regulars. In Mayfield’s absence, Samuel Bolduc has been called up and has played a minimal role, averaging only 8:25 of ice time. If Bolduc struggles, the Islanders have other young skaters they can turn to, with Robin Salo, Dennis Cholowski, and other prospects looking for the call-up from the American Hockey League (AHL).

Samuel Bolduc, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sure, the young skaters have struggled, and the Islanders have seen their defense take a step back without Mayfield. Yet, by the end of the season, the expectation is that they will improve. Defensemen take more time to develop, and the ones on the Islanders, specifically Bolduc and Romanov, are experiencing their growing pains.

On top of all this, Mayfield’s injury is considered week-to-week and not a long-term issue. When he returns, the right side won’t be a weakness or a position that they must address. When healthy, which it hasn’t been in recent seasons, the Islanders have one of the best defensive units in the NHL.

Scott Mayfield, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ultimately, Adding Ceci is preparing for reassurance if another injury occurs. That isn’t a reason to make a big trade, especially for general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello, who rarely makes big deals. If Mayfield’s injury becomes long-term, or the team suffers another one, then a Ceci acquisition would be a great move.

What A Ceci Trade Can Look Like

The Oilers could use a top prospect to bolster one of the worst farm systems in the NHL. However, they are looking to win now and if they trade Ceci, they need an NHL-ready player in the return. The players who can help them do that are Aho, Bolduc, or Robin Salo. Aho and Salo are particularly great at handling the puck, an ideal skill for the Oilers who gash opponents on the rush with their speed.

The Islanders have a surplus of young defensemen they can flip for Ceci, but if the Oilers are looking to improve elsewhere, New York could move a depth scorer or a checking forward. Jean-Gabriel Pageau is a third-line center who has thrived as a distributor in recent seasons, while Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are both hard-hitting forwards who can strengthen a fourth line. The Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Oilers in the Second Round of the playoffs last season in a six-game series, and their lack of depth played a major role in their downfall. Adding Clutterbuck, Martin, or Pageau would complete a roster looking to make a run at the Cup.

It’s early in the season, and a lot can change. Both teams have only played eight games, and this month will provide greater insight into both rosters. That being said, the Islanders and Oilers should already be looking at options to upgrade their rosters.