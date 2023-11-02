Coyotes’ Cooley & Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Square Off For First Time

Expect the unexpected. This is the phrase Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong has typified since he arrived in the desert. From shocking signings, trades, hirings, or draft selections, he always pulls a rabbit out of his hat – or suit. He wasn’t afraid to draft two Russian prospects at the 2023 NHL Draft, Dmitri Simashev and Daniil But. However, what stood out the most was when he drafted Logan Cooley third overall in 2022.

Cooley has played nine NHL games and, so far, he’s lived up to the hype. On Thursday (Nov. 2), he’ll go toe-to-toe with Juraj Slafkovsky, who went first overall in the 2022 Draft. With Shane Wright still on the board, it was a shocker that the Montreal Canadiens selected Slafkovsky. That said, the Coyotes also passed on Wright. With both facing off for the first time at Mullett Arena, how did both get to the NHL and how have they fared to begin their young careers?

How Slafkovsky Rose to Fame

Cooley and Slafkovsky took different paths to get where they are now. Slafkovsky displayed his sheer dominance in the Slovakia junior leagues, where he racked up impressive numbers and showed his dedication to the game. “I grew up in Kosice, Slovakia — the second biggest city,” Slafkovsky said. “When I was five, I was skating out on the river with my mom and dad, then my friends. My hockey coach called me to come and train and I said ‘Yeah, why not?’ So since then, I’ve been playing hockey.”

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Slafkovsky played in Finland for the next three seasons, playing in various leagues and moving up the ranks at a rapid pace. In his draft year, he played for TPS Turku of the SM-liiga, amassing ten points in 33 games against men. What stood out and likely pushed Canadiens GM Kent Hughes to draft him was his performance at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, where he notched seven goals in seven games to lead the tournament in scoring.

Cooley’s Ascent to Stardom Was Much Different Than Slafkovsky

Cooley, a 5-foot-10 center, grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he was introduced to hockey. It was Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins Program where began his young career, and where he learned the game. However, in the heart of Penguins country, he was a fan of the rival Washington Capitals.

Logan Cooley, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I definitely got a lot of hate for that,” said Cooley. “I was a big Ovechkin fan. Loved the way he played. Loved the way he scored goals. I just saw him on the Caps and became a big Capitals fan. Definitely a lot of heartbreak for Caps fans. But 2018 was a good year.” (In 2018, the Capitals won their first-ever Stanley Cup.)

Related: Coyotes’ Logan Cooley Is Team’s Next Star

Latest News & Highlights

Cooley opted for the USHL (United States Hockey League) route and the USNTDP (United States National Team Development Program) and took them by storm. He played two seasons in both leagues, dominating at each age level. In his draft year, he recorded 75 points in 51 games and showed his wizard-like skills with the puck. He then committed to Bob Mozko’s Minnesota, where he led all skaters with 60 points in 39 games. He also finished right behind Adam Fantilli in Hobey Baker Award voting.

Highly Touted Prospects Entering 2022 Draft

Any prospect who is talked about years before they are draft-eligible is probably pretty good. That was the case with Wright, who was the talk of the town for months. That was until Slafkovsky was taken first overall by the Canadiens, then Simon Nemec to the New Jersey Devils, followed by Cooley. Here’s what some analysts had to say about Cooley and Slafkovsky before the highly anticipated draft took place.

Cooley is an exceptional puckhandler. Having placed himself on the radar last season with his ability to make quick, intelligent plays in traffic that were already quite demanding of high-level puck skills, Cooley has since taken his puck skills even further. He is a constant threat to attack the slot, able to navigate through several defenders to do so. When attacking with speed, he is often able to throw a quick fake upon a defender and find space towards the middle of the ice, despite the defence’s desire to force him outside. Sam Happi, McKeen’s Hockey

There is nothing enigmatic about his game, and Cooley has a penchant for creating scoring chances from scenarios most would deem untenable. The best way to understand or appreciate his craftiness is by observing the manner in which Cooley enters the offensive zone and how he utilizes all four members of his on-ice support to create quality scoring chances from any spot in opposing territory. He’s poised, mature, calculated, and inventive. Steve Kournianos, The Draft Analyst

Cooley was an electric playmaker, and it was hard not to be excited about what his game might blossom into at the NHL level. However, it wasn’t Cooley who went first overall; it was Slafkovsky. So, how did scouts respond to his game before the highly anticipated 2022 NHL Draft?

Juraj Slafkovsky is a very, very special player. Incredible hands and mobility for a guy that’s as enormous as he is. I’ll be shocked if he’s not one of the first five players picked in the 2022 draft. He’s raw now, but the best-case scenario with him is sky-high. Derek Neumeier, Future Considerations

Juraj Slafkovsky has the tools to be a top six power forward at the NHL level. His reachability makes him a true threat in every puck battle and allows him to net separation to get past attackers and find passing lanes. Josh Tessler, Smaht Scouting

Of course, these scouting reports won’t mean anything in a couple of years, but for now, these two are still growing and adapting to the NHL game. This is especially true of Cooley, who has only played nine games compared to Slafkovsky’s 48. Still, these two are very young players with encouraging futures.

First Matchup Should be Exciting For Both Players

Mullett Arena will be rocking, as usual, but maybe more so on Thursday when the Canadiens roll into town – a team that most fans have pinned on their calendars. Cooley just squared off against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as Leo Carlsson with the Anaheim Ducks, but he’ll get his first chance to face off against Slafkovsky tonight.

While there is no rivalry yet, these two were drafted high and some even thought Cooley should have gone to the Canadiens first overall, with how much he’s impressed the past two seasons. The Canadiens have started hot, so Cooley and the Coyotes will look to calm the storm.