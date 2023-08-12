Coyotes’ Logan Cooley Is Team’s Next Star

It feels like there are always those rookies everyone talks about before the season begins. Of course, it was Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken and Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks last season. This season, it seems to be the first overall pick from this most recent draft Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Fans are also hyped to see Adam Fantilli of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Leo Carlsson of the Ducks if they make their respective teams. However, there’s one other player that has joined the rookie conversation and perhaps the Calder race.

When was the last time an Arizona Coyotes rookie received as much hype as Logan Cooley is this summer? Maybe Clayton Keller in the 2017-18 season, but he was drafted ninth overall and didn’t have the college season Cooley just had. Outside of the Missouri-born forward, arguably no rookie in Coyotes history has had a bigger buzz around them in their rookie season than Cooley has this season. Who is the rookie, why is there such a big buzz around him, and where does he slot in the Coyotes’ lineup?

Logan Cooley’s Origins

Cooley was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, back in 2004. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the youngster joined Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins program. However, interestingly enough, the Pittsburgh native wasn’t a fan of the hometown Penguins but rather one of their biggest rivals: the Washington Capitals.

“I definitely got a lot of hate for that,” said Cooley. “I was a big Ovechkin fan. Loved the way he played. Loved the way he scored goals. I just saw him on the Caps and became a big Capitals fan.”

Despite that, he excelled on every level the Junior Penguins had to offer. He scored 83 points during the 2018-19 season with the elite 14U team. The next season, he split time between the elite 15U and elite 16U teams, recording 58 points. Many eyes watched the hometown kid grow as a player, including Penguins director of scouting Nick Pryor.

“He’s extremely gifted offensively,” Pryor said. “He plays the game with so much speed and pace and skill, and he’s one of those players that kind of keeps you on the edge of your seat when you’re watching him. We’re happy for him, excited for him.”

The Pittsburgh native left the Junior Penguins organization after 2020 to play with the US National Development Program. The same program has produced players like Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, and future teammate Keller, and he didn’t disappoint. In 98 games over two seasons in the NTDP, he recorded 121 points. This hyped him up to be a top-three pick entering the 2022 draft.

Draft Day for Logan Cooley

Entering the NHL draft in Montreal, no one really knew what was going to happen. There had been a consensus number-one pick for the past couple of years: Owen Power in 2021, Alexis Lafreniere in 2020, and Hughes in 2019. However, there was some back and forth between picks one through four. Shane Wright was, at one point, the projected first overall pick, but his stock had been declining. Simon Nemec was almost a lock to go at number two to the New Jersey Devils due to their need for defensemen. Cooley’s name was in the mix, but not even he knew where he was going.

Logan Cooley, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

“I honestly have no idea,” Cooley said of the draft. “Arizona has showed a lot of interest. But it’s tough to say right now.”

He almost didn’t make it to the draft, as his flight from Pittsburgh was canceled twice, but his family was determined to get him there. They rented a van and drove all the way to Montreal.

“We had a good amount of family members with us too. It kind of worked out, I slept the whole way, too, so I don’t remember too much of that part. We got there safely and had a chance to enjoy the draft,” the Pittsburgh native said.

The hometown Montreal Canadiens made a big surprise by drafting Juraj Slafkovsky first overall. Nemec, as predicted, went second overall to the Devils. It was now the Coyotes’ turn in the draft, and they had the choice to select either one projected first-overall pick in Wright or Cooley. In the end, they chose the former Jr Penguin.

“It was a draft that no one really knew what was going to happen, so I was kind of expecting something like this to actually happen,” Cooley said after the draft. “It was pretty crazy to see, and I’m just happy that I fell to the Coyotes.”

The University Of Minnesota and the NHL

The third overall pick opted to head to college after the draft to play with the University of Minnesota. As a Gopher, he dominated, posting 60 points in 39 games. He even recorded a lacrosse goal against Arizona State in his future home rink: Mullett Arena. Although Minnesota lost in the NCAA Final, the Gopher forward came away as a Hobey Baker finalist and co-champion of the NCAA scoring title.

With a decision between staying with Minnesota or heading to the NHL, the Coyotes’ draft pick leaned towards heading back to college. However, in a surprise decision, he signed an entry-level deal with the Coyotes in July.

“We are thrilled to sign Logan to an NHL contract,” said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. “Logan is an incredibly skilled player who had an excellent season with the Golden Gophers last year. He has established himself as one of the top prospects in the world. He is a very important player for us, and he has an extremely bright future ahead. We look forward to watching him play for the Coyotes for many years to come.”

If you still don’t understand the hype behind the forward, here’s a bit more information. Cooley is the highest draft pick by the Coyotes in recent history. Coyotes fans have had to go through some pain in the past 10 years. They’ve only made the playoffs once in the past decade, have been through two rebuilds done by two different general managers, have yet to find a permanent home, and are consistently mocked by many. But Cooley is set to help the Coyotes end the negative stigma surrounding the franchise and begin a dynasty of some sort.

Logan Cooley’s Lineup Fit

The former Gopher is expected to begin his NHL career somewhere on the top two lines. The Coyotes’ center depth is decent with the likes of Barrett Hayton, Nick Bjugstad, and Travis Boyd, but the young forward is arguably already on a different level. The Coyotes could put him on the top line with Keller and Nick Schmaltz, who found great chemistry last season, but there are two issues here.

Logan Cooley, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The first issue is that Hayton was part of the connection between Schmaltz and Keller last season, and head coach Andre Tourigny liked that line. The second is that you most likely don’t want to rush the 19-year-old into being the top center in his first season in the most competitive hockey league in the whole world.

While his time as a first-line center will come, the Coyotes will most likely have him on the second line, which might be a better fit for him. Matias Maccelli and Jason Zucker will most likely be on that line. Maccelli is an excellent passer and can help Cooley produce more. Meanwhile, Zucker is a decent overall player, and while he can put up some points, he can also be a mentor and a protector for the young NHLer.

The Minnesota alum plays a complete game, and it’s something that’s always been talked about. He’s great defensively, he has high hockey IQ, his hands and playmaking skills are fantastic, and his speed is incredible. He could quite possibly be the fastest skater on the Coyotes this upcoming season and will most likely have his name in Calder conversations. Coyotes fans are very hyped to see the 2022 third-overall pick thrive with their team and try to help continue to push the franchise in the right direction. The hype in the desert is real, and Cooley could be the start of something special.