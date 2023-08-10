Coyotes’ Castagna’s Path Paved by Hard Work & Adversity

The Arizona Coyotes entered the 2023 NHL Draft with more than enough draft capital with 12 picks spread across the seven rounds. They also held four third-round picks, and it’s looking evident that 70th-overall Jonathan Castagna is looking to make a lifelong impact in the desert with the Coyotes. He played with St. Andrews College last season, registering 29 goals and 73 points in 50 games, and was one of the team’s bright spots throughout the season.

However, there is much more to his story and how he became the player and person he is today.

Growing Up In Toronto Gave Castagna More Opportunity



Castagna grew up in Toronto, and it was only a short time until he started playing hockey in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) as a young kid.

“Toronto is a pretty big hockey factory, and you have the GTHL, which you could argue is one of the most elite triple-A programs in the world,” Castagna said. “So growing up through that, you obviously have a lot of competition during that age, and from a hockey perspective, it was nice to be able to grow up there.”

“Growing up in Toronto, you always look at guys that are on your hometown team. A guy that I kind of liked and modeled my game after would be Matthews and Marner. I know those guys are more recent, but only recently have I started to watch them more like that. When I was younger and was still making my way through the ranks, hockey, and having a good time, Sidney Crosby was kind of my icon and role model.”

Jonathan Castagna, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Castagna’s family grew up as Toronto Maple Leafs fans, which comes as no surprise, but what is surprising is how fast things can change. Especially for someone like Castangna, who thought playing in the NHL wouldn’t be possible until a golden opportunity at St. Andrews College emerged.

“The first real big eye-opening moment was when I made the first trip out to St. Andrews College and saw two guys get drafted out of St. Andrews, and then you start to think hey, that could be me next year.”

St. Andrews Proved to Be the Best Decision in Long Run

After being in Toronto for most of his life, Castagna had several options ahead of him regarding hockey. He was drafted by the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) but chose a more non-traditional path. So far it’s panned out perfectly.

“It was the natural path that I wanted to take, and some guys want to play in the OHL, and for myself, I’ve always been intrigued, but being able to play division one hockey while getting a really good education was important,” Castagna said. “There’s a couple other factors, the play style of division one style hockey where it is much more mature and an older league, but I would say it was my natural path to pursue division one hockey. Going to St. Andrews was the most effective runway for that.”

During his two seasons at St. Andrews College, he had 29 goals and 92 points across 85 games. He stood out most in the MacPherson Tournament, where he displayed his offensive capabilities, notching three goals and 11 points in five games. Though his offensive numbers look great, he still feels there is more to be unlocked.

“My offense capabilities. Coach Manning and the practices he ran were a lot of game situations and battle drills for pretty much the whole practice, and you learn a lot of tight area stuff, and you learn how to become more creative with the puck. I know I have upside for offense, the talent, and skill I have, so it’s obviously something I’m going to work [on] and achieve to have a full all-around game where you have good defense and killer offense.”

Cornell University Shapes Future Off and On Ice for Castagna

In April 2022, Castagna announced he’d be committing to the University of Cornell. Cornell has had an extensive history of success in Division I hockey, having won two national championships back in the day. The Big Red also has won 25 Ivy League championships, their most recent coming in 2023.

“It was obviously very enticing to go to an Ivy League school, but I think Cornell’s play style is very similar, if not exact, to what I like to play myself, so that was very interesting. They also have a very elite history of players making it pro and getting players ready to the next level.”

With the No. 70 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, we've selected Jonathan Castagna.



We're excited to have you in Arizona, Jonathan! pic.twitter.com/x650vXQXNT — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 29, 2023

It’s no secret Cornell has put out some great NHL players in the past. Guys like Joe Nieuwendyk and Ken Dryden, who cemented themselves as elite players and both Hockey Hall of Famers, went to Cornell. However, Castagna has lots to learn and achieve with the Big Red, especially since this is a significant step up from the competition at St. Andrews.

“First year, you kind of go in with an open mind, It’s a very big learning year, and obviously, I would love to step in and make an impact right away, but I understand that it’s likely going to be a little hard. I’m going to go through some curves. It’s something I’m looking forward to and getting in there and having to prove myself,” Castanga said. I just want to be able to get in the first year and make an impact, and that’s all you can really ask for as a player.”

With the upcoming collegiate season on the horizon, Castagna will look to make an impact and propel his development at Cornell.

Castagna Can’t Wait for Future In Arizona

Before being drafted by the Coyotes, Castagna had never been to Arizona. He took the ice at development camp, trying to learn as much as possible, especially from prospects Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, and Josh Doan.

“I guess the ultimate thing that you take away from being in that environment is just what it means to be pro, and you look around you and see guys in similar boats as you who are fighting for a spot, and you’re learning and constantly engaged,” Castagna said. “These guys and seeing the habits that they have and the way that they carry themselves and then kind of learn from that, you think, hey, I should start doing these things. Guenther was one of those guys who kind of set an example. He wasn’t skating, so I saw him at the gym at night when I was stretching. He’d be working out, so you just learn different things, and it opens your eyes to what it truly means to be a pro and the work you have to put in.

For every hockey player, it’s their dream to be drafted into the NHL. Luckily, Arizona was Castagna’s desired place to be drafted. “They were honestly my top choice going into the draft, and [I was] hoping that they’d select me. They have a very exciting future ahead of them, they have a younger team with a lot of talent and some really good prospects rolling though, and hopefully, [I] can be included in that.”

Sky Is the Limit for Castagna

Having already spent two years playing at St. Andrews, Castagna has developed at an exponentially faster rate, most importantly, faster than his peers. This will help propel him to that next level in the NCAA with Cornell. While it’s uncertain when he’ll reach the NHL, let alone play for the Coyotes, when he does, he’ll look to make an immediate impact upon arrival.