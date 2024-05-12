Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Oilers – Game 3

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 3 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(1P) CANUCKS AT (2P) OILERS
Western Conference Second Round, Game 3
Best-of-7 series tied 1-1
9:30 p.m. TVAS, SN, SN1, TBS, truTV, MAX
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Linus Karlsson — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Nils Aman — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phil Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen, Christian Wolanin
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)
Status Report
- Karlsson may replace Hoglander, but Tocchet said a decision has not been made.
- Aman replaces Di Giuseppe on the fourth line.
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Evander Kane
Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)
Status report
- Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said how much time Draisaitl and McDavid play together on the same line again in Game 3 will depend on what the Canucks do with their lines.
- Brown is in for Henrique, a forward who played Game 2 after missing the opener.
