Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Oilers – Game 3

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 3 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1P) CANUCKS AT (2P) OILERS

Western Conference Second Round, Game 3

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

9:30 p.m. TVAS, SN, SN1, TBS, truTV, MAX

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Linus Karlsson — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Nils Aman — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phil Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen, Christian Wolanin

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)

Status Report

Karlsson may replace Hoglander, but Tocchet said a decision has not been made.

Aman replaces Di Giuseppe on the fourth line.

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Evander Kane

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)

Status report

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said how much time Draisaitl and McDavid play together on the same line again in Game 3 will depend on what the Canucks do with their lines.

Brown is in for Henrique, a forward who played Game 2 after missing the opener.

