NHL Rumors: Bruins, Panthers, Maple Leafs, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins might be looking for retribution as they’ll be entering Game 4 without Brad Marchand. With all the talk of names going out, which players are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to keep? Is Tyler Myers out for the Vancouver Canucks? Finally, there’s been an update on a report about a new 3-on-3 hockey league.

Brad Marchand Out for Game 4

Boston Bruins’ captain Brad Marchand is sidelined for Game 4 due to an upper-body injury, as confirmed by Coach Jim Montgomery, who labeled Marchand’s status as day-to-day. Montgomery refrained from commenting on whether Marchand sustained a concussion, but the belief is he suffered his injury in a collision with Sam Bennett during Game 3’s first period. The Bruins believe it was a sucker punch, while the Panthers are denying it. Montgomery thought Bennett’s punch was “outside the lines” and he “knew what he was doing.” He took personal responsibility for the Bruins not retaliating. It’s likely the Bruins look to take care of some business early.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Slow-motion replays seem to indicate Bennett striking Marchand’s head with his right hand. Despite playing for two periods, Marchand did not resume play in the third. Trent Frederic said when asked if the Bruins would be looking for Bennett to answer for his punch:

“I think it pisses off everyone… There can be a time in the game where that could happen. That’s something we might address. It’s a 2-1 series. We’ve got to be smart too. We’ve given them a lot of power plays already. Try to limit it and do it in a smart way.” source – ‘Brad Marchand out for Game 4 vs. Panthers after collision with Sam Bennett: ‘It pisses off everyone’ – Fluto Shinzawa – 5/12/2024

Maple Leafs Have Some Players They Want to Bring In

The focus in Toronto is on who might be moved, but there are players on the roster the Leafs would like to keep and possibly add to the roster. According to Elliotte Friedman:

“…I think they will try to extend Jake McCabe and I think they will also look for a defenseman. They’ve been looking for a, a defenseman of varying degrees for years. And so I think they will continue their search for defensemen. They’ll scour the trade market. They’ll scour the free agent market.”

Friedman also noted that the team will shift gears in net. “I do think they’re going to do something different in goal too. I think it’ll be (Joseph) Woll and not (Ilya) Samsonov. I think it’ll be someone else.”

Tyler Myers is a Maybe for Game 3

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers might miss Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers due to an undisclosed injury, shares TSN’s Farhan Lalji. Myers went for a hit on Mattias Janmark in Game 2 and fell awkwardly when he missed. Janmark wasn’t hurt but Myers was labouring after the play.

Lalji mentions that there could be a few lineup changes for Vancouver as Noah Juulsen would likely be the favorite to fill in for Myers. It is believed head coach Rick Tocchet wasn’t happy with Nils Höglander’s game.

Steve Dangle, who broke news of a new 3-on-3 hockey league coming in 2024 has removed his video and posted a retraction of sorts. Writing that he was reached out to by several people regarding the details he was given, he felt it best to back off his statement that a new league with a $30 million salary cap per team was imminent.

He wrote: