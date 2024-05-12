Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Ellis, Dewar, Woll, McMann & Marner

In the aftermath of the Toronto Maple Leafs first-round playoff exit against the Boston Bruins, the severity of the injuries sustained by several players during the postseason has come to light. Initially, the vagueness of the reports suggested that some players could return to action during the postseason. However, only a week after the team’s elimination did the full extent of these injuries become apparent.

Additionally, it saddens me to report that Ron Ellis, a key figure in the Maple Leafs hockey community, has passed away. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some of the details of these injuries, the latest updates on player recoveries, and pay tribute to Ellis’s impactful legacy.

Item 1: Remembering Maple Leafs Legend Ron Ellis

Ellis was an esteemed figure in Toronto Maple Leafs history. Sadly, he passed away yesterday at the age of 79. He will be remembered for a distinguished 16-season NHL career in which he played every NHL shift with the Blue & White. Ellis was only 5-foot-9 but weighed a muscular 195 pounds as a player. His enduring legacy will be as a two-way player who was a huge part of his team’s success.

Leafs Ron Ellis sends Wings Alex Delvecchio flying.

Ellis was a member of the last Toronto team to win the Stanley Cup in 1967. He devoted himself to the organization and charitable work when his career finished. He was among just five players to play over 1,000 games in a Maple Leafs jersey. He was also a key Team Canada member and pivotal skater in the historic 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union.

Off the ice, Ellis’s courageous advocacy for mental health awareness within the hockey community displayed his strength and selflessness. He will be remembered fondly as a mentor and teammate. In his retirement, he was humble, kind, generous, and passionate about hockey.

I know this because, in November 2019, Ron was my first interview with a Maple Leafs player as a writer for The Hockey Writers. In our phone conversation, his character shined through as we spoke about his philanthropic efforts and advocacy for individuals struggling with mental health challenges. I discovered his commitment and positive impact beyond the rink. He also still cared about the team and was gracious in his answers. Many Maple Leafs hockey fans will miss him.

Item 2: Connor Dewar Will Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Connor Dewar, acquired by the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline, will undergo offseason shoulder surgery. Despite the surgery, he is expected to recuperate in time for training camp in September. Although he’s on an expiring contract and is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, expect the Maple Leafs to re-sign the 24-year-0ld Manitoba native.

Dewar was a hard-nosed, physical fourth-liner for the team. He’s the kind of bottom-six player who can be trusted to provide solid minutes for his team. Toward the end of the season, he underwent a 14-game goal drought. However, between the Maple Leafs and the Minnesota Wild, he scored 11 goals in the season.

Item 3: Joseph Woll Suffered a Back Injury During Game 6

Joseph Woll, who relieved Ilya Samsonov during Game 4 of the postseason and then led his team to two wins in Games 5 and 6, apparently suffered a back injury during Game 6 of the team’s playoffs against the Bruins. Unfortunately, he missed his team’s Game 7.

While the exact severity of the injury remains undisclosed, there are positive indications that Woll should be ready for training camp in the fall. If so, expect him to compete for the No. 1 goaltender role for the 2024-25 season. Although the Maple Leafs goalie situation is up in the air, fans should expect Woll to be in the middle of that conversation.

Item 4: Bobby McMann Suffered an MCL Sprain

Bobby McMann was among the most significant positive surprises of the Maple Leafs 2023-24 season. He split his time between the Maple Leafs and the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. He played 56 games in the NHL, scoring 15 goals and adding nine assists (for 24 points). Additionally, he accumulated 52 penalty minutes and maintained a plus/minus rating of plus-13. McMann played six games for the Marlies in the AHL, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

Before his injury, the 27-year-old rookie winger had gone from a healthy scratch to a first-line spot alongside Auston Matthews. Expect McMann to find a regular spot for the team next season. Given his size, speed, and scoring ability, he could become a power forward capable of reaching the 20-goal mark each season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the hiring of a new head coach, significant changes are anticipated in the team’s leadership structure. These moves will pave the way for new players to step into regular roles within the organization. There should be a fair number of positions up for grabs on the team, creating an environment of competition and opportunity.

The upcoming summer promises to be intriguing, with the fate of the Core Four players hanging in the balance. Among them, the question looms: What will happen with Mitch Marner? Given the regular spin about him since the end of the playoffs, the mood of the fanbase is to see him gone. If he stays, it should be interesting to see how the current climate impacts his potential upcoming contract extension negotiations. Those negotiations should be really interesting for fans to watch.