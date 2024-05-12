Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Bruins – Game 4

The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers tonight at TD Garden for Game 4 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1A) PANTHERS at (2A) BRUINS

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 4

Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-1

6:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Nick Cousins, Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: None

Status Report

The Panthers are expected to have the same lineup as Game 3.

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau

Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Matt Grzelcyk, Parker Wotherspoon, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jesper Boqvist, Michael DiPietro

Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body)

Status report

Marchand will not play; the forward and Bruins captain exited Game 3, a 6-2 loss on Friday, before the third period after a hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the first period. He did not practice Saturday and is day to day.

Heinen is an “option” to return Sunday, according to Boston coach Jim Montgomery. He’s missed the past five games with an undisclosed injury but was a full participant at practice Saturday.

Montgomery did not reveal who will start in goal.

