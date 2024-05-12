Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Bruins – Game 4

The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers tonight at TD Garden for Game 4 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1A) PANTHERS at (2A) BRUINS

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 4

Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-1

6:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Nick Cousins, Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: None

Status Report

  • The Panthers are expected to have the same lineup as Game 3.

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau

Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Matt Grzelcyk, Parker Wotherspoon, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jesper Boqvist, Michael DiPietro

Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body)

Status report

  • Marchand will not play; the forward and Bruins captain exited Game 3, a 6-2 loss on Friday, before the third period after a hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the first period. He did not practice Saturday and is day to day.
  • Heinen is an “option” to return Sunday, according to Boston coach Jim Montgomery. He’s missed the past five games with an undisclosed injury but was a full participant at practice Saturday.
  • Montgomery did not reveal who will start in goal.

